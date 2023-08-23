Italy Blue Crabs

ORBETELLO, Italy — Italians are fighting an invasion of predatory blue crabs with an attitude borne of centuries of culinary making do: If you can’t beat them, eat them.

Fishermen, lobbying groups and environmentalists have sounded the alarm about the risks from a summer surge in the population of the fast-reproducing invasive species. The crabs are devouring stocks of eels, clams and mussels and wreaking havoc on fishing nets.

Tags

(3) comments

Reader1954

I might actually chance buying crab meat packed in Italy as to that I see from Asian countries

Report Add Reply
Brewerpaul

Attention, McCormick's spices... here's a whole new market for Old Bay!

Report Add Reply
artandarchitecture

I actually had to find the recipe when there was a serious shortage of it across Maryland 2 years ago:

Old Bay Seasoning Recipe:

1 tablespoon celery salt

1 tablespoon hot paprika

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 1/2 teaspoons mustard powder

3/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon ground white pepper

1/4 teaspoon ground bay leaves

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription