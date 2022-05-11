In Cape Town, South Africa, a vibrant chicken and vegetable curry turns the idea of curry on its head. It looks Indian from a distance. But get closer, and Cape Malay curry distinguishes itself as uniquely South African.
It is much milder and lighter thanks to the use of whole spices instead of ground. The cooks at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street build the flavor base for their version on lightly browned onions. They use whole fennel and cumin seeds, which add both texture and flavor. Using boneless, skinless chicken thighs keeps the meat moist and adds richness.
In the riot of colors and scents that is Cape Town, South Africa, we found a vibrant one-pot chicken and vegetable dish that turned our idea of what a curry is on its head. From a distance, this Cape Malay curry reads Indian, or maybe Indonesian, but get closer and it distinguishes itself as uniquely South African.
Vivid, distinct flavors permeate rather than coat the potatoes and tender bites of chicken, and the dish lacks the heft of Indian curries. Refreshingly so.
Our teacher, Faldela Tolker, noted that similar ingredients are used differently. Spices, for instance, aren’t ground but are dropped whole into the broth and are often discarded just before serving. The result is a lighter, brighter, milder curry than those most of us are familiar with, yet one still alluringly aromatic.
In this recipe from our book “Milk Street Tuesday Nights,” we build the flavor base of our Cape Malay curry on lightly browned onions. We also use whole fennel and cumin seeds, allowing them to add both texture and flavor. Using boneless, skinless chicken thighs keeps the meat moist and adds richness.
Better yet, this lemony and richly savory curry comes together in just about an hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.