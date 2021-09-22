I once thought only peppers could be stuffed. My Midwestern mom stuffed them with a mixture of ground beef, rice and (minimal) seasonings before baking them in a tomato sauce. I’ll be honest: I preferred the filling over the vessel, mostly because I wasn’t (and still am not) a big fan of green peppers.
At some point, she started rolling the filling in cabbage leaves instead, and I was hooked. What else could be stuffed?
So many vegetables, of course — and in so many cultures. One of my favorite Mexican dishes is chile relleno, another stuffed green pepper — although a poblano is a pretty far cry from a plain bell. And what doesn’t taste good when you coat it in a batter and fry it, especially after you stuff it with cheese?
The squash family of vegetables is full of great candidates for stuffing. In the winter, pumpkins can be hollowed out and baked to showstopping effect. But this time of year, I’ve got yellow summer squash (still) coming out of my backyard garden faster than I can use them, and now that the nights are cooling down, it feels right to stuff them.
Dishes like these are a staple of Iraqi and other Middle Eastern cooking, and it was in an Iraqi cookbook that I found my latest method. The book, by Lamees Ibrahim, a Baghdad-born Londoner, has recipes for stuffed zucchini, stuffed cucumber and, my pick, stuffed mixed vegetables — all of them simmered in a tomato sauce.
I love the combination approach, because it offers the most flexibility. I used a yellow squash from my garden, plus a zucchini from the farmers market and a bell pepper from the grocery store. If I had run across any appropriately sized (that is, not gigantic) eggplants, I would’ve subbed in one of those instead. Ibrahim’s recipes are vegan, so she calls for using “vegan mince” (or what we might see marketed as crumbles) and grains in her stuffing, and that would work just fine, but I wanted to use up some of the (many) lentils in my pantry instead.
My favorite aspects of her recipe are the use of a hefty dose of chopped parsley and a full tablespoon of spices: I used a Lebanese seven-spice blend from Maureen Abood’s online store, but baharat would work well, as would a pinch each of a handful of common spices.
With the spices, the tomatoes, the long simmering and the one-pot nature of the dish, it proved warming and homey — just what I want as summer turns to fall.
