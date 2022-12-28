Depending on her mood, Ethaney Lee is a chaotic cook.
A digital creator and home cook who posts about food on her Instagram @tenderherbs, Lee will often channel her emotions into dishes such as the pavlova she wrote about recently for the site Cup of Jo. To Lee, a simple pavlova’s snowy white peaks of whipped sugar and egg white offer a blank canvas for dramatic splashes of red and blue, the latter of which Lee achieves with butterfly pea extract.
Lee’s pavlova reflects a subtle but noticeable shift in the food world toward excess, strangeness and borderline recklessness. Bakers such as Julie Saha and Aimee France eschewed acetate collars and neatly piped rosettes for teetering, overdecorated cakes in a tangle of clashing colors at the recent Brooklyn event, “Chaotic Cakes, A Pop Up.” Deb Perelman of the popular recipe blog Smitten Kitchen talks about making a Strawberry Brita Cake because she “wanted berry cake chaos,” while plant-based chef Kate Ray describes her cooking style as “Punchy chaotic many-textured many-choices vegetable-remix food” in her newsletter, Soft Leaves, this past July.
Framed in this way, chaotic cooking openly subverts mainstream rules for how to cook and what tastes or looks good in a way that’s both playful and intelligent. To cook chaotically means to channel both the challenges and the possibilities of daily life into your meals, with the same goal of any passionate cook: making delicious food.
While I now readily embrace the idea of chaos in cooking, as someone living with chronic anxiety, I used to be so fearful of creating something inedible — and then having to literally eat my failure — that the thought of so much as swapping in light brown sugar for dark would push me to nearly break down before I’d even begun making my cookie dough.
With time, practice and plenty of therapy, I eventually started to ease up on myself. Life, I’ve learned, is chaotic: Occasional failure is inevitable. Why stress yourself out by fighting it?
I’ve spoken with three cooks and writers — Allison Robicelli, Kate Ray and Ethaney Lee — each of whom regularly incorporate chaos into their cooking. Here, they’ve provided us with a few pieces of wisdom that can help the timid or overly regimented home cook take those first baby steps into the unknown — or at least into the shadowy depths of their own pantries.
Ease into it
To Ray, chaos is “something beyond boundaries.” She points to Lil’ Deb’s Oasis, a restaurant in Hudson, N.Y., that serves what the owners describe as “Tropical Comfort Food,” as a prime example of chaotic cooking. The owners, who come from Ecuadoran and American southern backgrounds, respectively, “talked about putting together their menu with a lot of lime and butter,” Ray said. “These are things that don’t [traditionally] go together, but [the owners] would find their taste together by stepping across these culinary boundaries.”
Ray also offers an online workshop called “No Recipe,” which she described over email as “structured less like a traditional class and more like an improv workshop.” In it, cooks start with a template — such as vegetable fritters — and learn to gradually adjust for their own tastes, experimenting to see what works and what doesn’t work. The workshop was a reaction to traditional culinary classes, which Ray describes as more about “memorizing steps” than developing your own tastes.
Save experiments for downtime
Chaotic cooking is something that takes a bit of practice to get comfortable with, but there’s certainly a time and a place for trying it out.
“I’m not doing any[thing] fun during the week,” said Robicelli, food writer and Post contributor. “That’s weekend stuff!”
Forcing yourself to experiment when you’re just not in the mood is a surefire way to suck the joy out of cooking — which, she emphasized, is not what cooking should be about. “We eat a lot of eggs,” she said of her family’s weekday suppers.
The same goes for being freewheeling when entertaining. “I would say, don’t attempt your experiments when you’re hosting a dinner party,” Ray said. “If you’re trying to impress other people, then you’ll be too worried about getting it right.”
Pay attention to your emotions: If you’re feeling weird, off-balance or irritable, it’s okay — maybe even therapeutic — to let that come through in your food, something Lee often finds herself doing. Lee struggles with premenstrual dysphoric disorder, which is often accompanied by moodiness and irritability.
“Often, during certain times of the month, I feel very off-kilter,” she said. “I find that that’s when I gravitate toward food that maybe is not the most natural-looking in terms of color,” hence the use of blue dye in the aforementioned pavlova.
Giving in to that urge feels cathartic, she said.
Aside from making strange or unnatural-looking food, another way to cook chaotically is by allowing yourself to be selfish once in a while. Lee, who also has a history of disordered eating, often finds it difficult to give in to her cravings without feeling some kind of guilt. One way she’s able to push past those feelings, she said, is by occasionally eating a meal that feels almost excessively indulgent — like a half-pound of pasta in a “luxurious” sauce, or thick-cut toast “slathered” with chocolate almond butter and peanut butter with flaky salt.
Accept chaos as a natural part of cooking — and life
Chaos is part and parcel of Robicelli’s approach to food writing, which often includes mess-forward, deeply creative recipes like Nutellasagna and Cherry-Bourbon Glazed Ribs.
“The word chaotic is painfully overused but I have no other adjective for @robicellis’s approach to recipe development and I want to eat everything she writes about,” tweeted food writer Max Falkowitz in 2021.
Robicelli agreed with Falkowitz’s description. “I am the physical manifestation of chaos, so I don’t really get an option,” she said.
An important element of staying calm in the kitchen, Robicelli said, is accepting the chaos that already exists in cooking, and in our lives. Robicelli has two teenage sons, and, on top of that, is responsible for feeding a household of seven. “There’s not one pan that’s enough for that. So you end up cooking a lot of foods simultaneously,” she said. “And just by nature, that’s so frickin’ chaotic.”
Acknowledging that inherent chaos will help you get used to it over time. “If you just expect it, it doesn’t feel like chaos anymore. It feels very normal.”
Want to dip your toe into a little chaos? Try Ray’s recipe template for vegetable fritters. It’s one she uses in her “No Recipe” workshops.
