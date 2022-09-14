FOOD-GIRLSCOUT

The new Girl Scout cookie, Raspberry Rallies, debuts for 2023.

 Washington Post photo by Emily Heil

Let’s start with the indisputable, scientifically proven fact that Thin Mints are the superior Girl Scout cookie. (Sorry, Samoa fans, I don’t make the rules here.) And so you can hardly blame the folks in charge of Girl Scouts of the USA’s cookie operations for wanting to recapture the magic of the mighty, minty, chocolate-coated delight.

That’s clearly the impetus behind the Raspberry Rally, the new treat joining the lineup for the 2023 cookie season. It’s being billed as the “sister” to its minty forebear, and it has a similar makeup: a crispy disk covered in the same “chocolaty coating.” The difference is in the flavor, of course, with raspberry subbing for the mint, and in the color — instead of the classic cocoa-colored interior, the Rallys are a cotton-candy pink.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription