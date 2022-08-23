I think it’s high time I write about tomato pie — because it’s high time to make one of your own and revel in all its tomato glory.
I recently posted an Instagram story showing off a tomato pie I’d made the night before. Truth be told, it was a horrible photo, and I was surprised that anyone found the image appetizing at all. I bring this up only because I was surprised by how many people reached out, asking for the recipe, having never heard of tomato pie.
Spoiler alert: I don’t use a recipe.
But that’s only because it’s so simple to make!
You just throw a handful of ingredients — pretty much all of them “to taste” — into a pie crust and bake it until it’s hot.
My own tomato pie story harkens back to Keedysville, circa 2012, my first year living in an old (and, might I add, haunted) farmhouse. I had big plans to start a garden. Those plans were, ultimately, wiped out by the local groundhog, rabbit, and deer families. But I managed to get a few crops out of it.
My first year, I got a couple of heirloom tomatoes, and my “neighbor” (a 10-minute drive from me, in those parts) introduced me to the concept of … the tomato pie.
I googled and tried one of the first recipes I found online (couldn’t tell you now which one it was). We ate it together, and every year since, around this time, I make another one.
Can I also say, I am not a big fan of tomatoes, despite my heritage. I like a good jar of tomato sauce from Italy (where they jar real tomatoes, not the “tomato puree” stuff we get in the U.S.), and I have a wonderful memory of eating my first tomato sandwich, fresh off the vine, while visiting White Rose Farm in Taneytown (I couldn’t comprehend how mayo and a slice of tomato on white bread could be so good), but aside from that, I’m not really a “tomato girl.”
Maybe the love for tomato pie comes from the fact that it’s essentially a margherita pizza in pie form — like a deep-dish margherita pizza. And who doesn’t love a margherita pizza?
I also think it’s important to add, I don’t eat dairy or gluten, and my tomato pies are still amazing.
While I hesitate to call this a recipe, here’s what you need to know to make your own tomato pie.
THE ‘RECIPE’
Buy or make a pie crust, which can be sweet or savory. I use a recipe from Heather Crosby of YumUniverse, who is based in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, and a literal food genius. I use about half the sugar she recommends.
In a bowl, mix together the following ingredients (these are approximations):
1 c. mayo (vegan and soy-free work just fine)
1 c. mozzarella cheese (I use Daiya’s dairy-free mozzarella)
1 bunch of fresh basil, chopped (fresh basil is an absolute must)
Split this mixture in half and add one half to the bottom of the pie crust.
Meanwhile, blanch two or three big heirloom tomatoes, sprinkle them with salt, and chop them and add to the center of the pie.
Then add the other half of the mayo/cheese mix.
Sprinkle a small handful of chopped spring onions on top.
Bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes, or until hot and cheese is melted. Let cool a long time (trust me on this).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.