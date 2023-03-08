Food-MilkStreet- Kimchi Grilled Cheese with Ham

The original pull-from-the-pantry meal could be grilled cheese. But consider upping the ante with one potent ingredient — kimchi. The odd-sounding pairing of cheese with kimchi comes from a stew that originated on army bases during the Korean War. It’s made with American surplus foods, such as hot dogs, baked beans and instant noodles, along with kimchi and American cheese. It loosely inspired the cooks from Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street. They put the spicy-crunchy fermented cabbage into the sandwich and mix its flavorful brine with mayonnaise to spread on the bread. Mayonnaise instead of butter allows you to cook the sandwich over slightly higher heat for more flavorful browning without burning. Sliced deli ham or cooked bacon turn the sandwich into a fuller meal.

We’ve upped the ante on the original pull-from-the-pantry meal — the grilled cheese — with one potent ingredient: kimchi. And we use it two ways for a double dose of flavor.

