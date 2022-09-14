This summer, I traveled to my home state of Georgia and fed and watered my deep Southern roots with a favorite meal of mine, shrimp and grits.
I never truly appreciated grits until I moved farther north. And I missed them. The sweetness of oatmeal or the bagel and cream cheese breakfast just doesn’t satisfy me like a bowl full of steaming-hot grits.
My growing family is from Maryland, but they are well fed with Southern fare. Growing up in Georgia, I spent many summer days in Grandma’s un-airconditioned kitchen, learning the essence of Southern cuisine.
Really, we were just cooking supper with the usual dishes, like collard greens, butter beans, stewed corn, fried fish, cornbread and grits. Grits for breakfast, lunch, or dinner — in the South, it is an expected part of every meal.
In my family, we eat grits savory style, with plenty of butter and salt. When I meet fellow grits lovers, we all agree that the key to good grits is plenty of butter and plenty of salt.
The story of grits begins with corn, a plant native to the Americas that was domesticated over 10,000 years ago as a primary food source. Adopted into Southern culture from its Native American origins, grits gained popularity as an inexpensive, nutritious, easy-to-prepare food.
Today grits are found on menus all over the U.S. and are served many ways — steaming hot with butter and cheese; baked in a casserole; or cooled, sliced and fried in the pan. Some people prefer their grits sweetened with sugar and cream.
Though I’ve cooked grits for decades, I just started cooking shrimp at home in the past few years. Shrimp is easy to prepare, budget friendly and a great source of protein, essential fats, vitamin D, vitamin B12 and selenium. I purchase frozen shrimp that is peeled and deveined. I always keep a bag in the freezer so I can prepare it on the busiest of weeknights.
Grits are a staple in my pantry. Locally, I shop for yellow grits, which I prefer over the white corn variety. I do not buy instant or quick grits because those tend to lack flavor and texture.
Stoneground grits are more flavorful and are usually ready in about 15 to 20 minutes. I use the traditional ratio of 4 parts water to 1 part grits, though others sometimes add milk or cream.
One key to cooking grits is that you cannot leave them unattended. Grits require stirring, and a lot of it. This is what puts the love into this Southern comfort food, prevents lumps and gives them a delicious, creamy texture.
Each cook is a little different, and grits recipes vary from kitchen to kitchen. Here, I share the basics of cooking shrimp and grits to get you started. I encourage you to explore additions and alternatives as you get comfortable with the recipe. I’ll share some ideas along the way.
Joi Vogin is a licensed nutritionist and clinical herbalist with more than 25 years of experience in nutrition and public health education. She joined the University of Maryland Extension Frederick office in June as its family and consumer sciences educator. Vogin looks forward to sharing her love of food in this column and welcomes your favorite recipes and suggestions for future articles. She can be reached at jvogin@umd.edu or 301-600-3573.
