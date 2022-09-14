Joi Vogin

Joi Vogin

This summer, I traveled to my home state of Georgia and fed and watered my deep Southern roots with a favorite meal of mine, shrimp and grits.

I never truly appreciated grits until I moved farther north. And I missed them. The sweetness of oatmeal or the bagel and cream cheese breakfast just doesn’t satisfy me like a bowl full of steaming-hot grits.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription