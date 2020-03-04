Anyone who walked from the parking lot to St. Joseph-on-Carrollton Manor last Friday likely smelled fried fish.
It was the first Friday night of the Knights of Columbus, Charles Carroll Council’s Lenten fish fry dinners, which continue at the church every Friday until April 3.
Members of the Knights, along with volunteers, had been at the church since 3 p.m. that day getting the food ready for the all-you-can-eat buffet.
The regular menu includes fried pollock, pan-fried catfish, baked tilapia, mac and cheese, soup (a different one each week), a vegetable, coleslaw, french fries, baked and sweet potatoes, rolls, iced tea, lemonade, coffee and desserts.
That evening, early birds were already in line before the all-you-can-eat affair officially kicked off at 5 p.m.
Tony Fioravanti has been the coordinator for the fish fry dinners for five years. He said the Knights of Columbus, Charles Carroll Council was founded in 2014. The organization took over the fry from the Men’s Club with the first for the Knights held in 2015.
By evening’s end, Fioravanti said the Knights will go through 60 pounds each of tilapia and pollock, and about 45 pounds of catfish, 40 pounds of potatoes, 30 pounds of sweet potatoes and 60 pounds of french fries.
Friends Stuart Huddleston of Adamstown and Virginia Shaw of Frederick, who are both members of the church, shared a meal that first night. Huddleston has been coming for about three years. He said he comes back for the “good food.”
“My wife isn’t here right now, so I had to come out and get some food,” he said.
Shaw said she liked the selection of good food available. Although she said she didn’t care what fish she was served “as long as it’s not catfish.”
Rick Nalley of Point of Rocks and Sally Nalley of Frederick, both have attended the fish fry before. They aren’t members of the church, but Sally Nalley said they like the fish because “it’s really good.”
“I got one of each today,” she said. “It’s always very tasty.”
Ray Garza of Walkersville and Jim Rogers of Frederick were first-timers to the fish fry dinner. They had seen a sign and thought they would take a chance.
“I’m going to try them all,” Rogers said of the fish. “I like catfish. I actually fry it myself. I want to see how their’s stacks up against mine.”
Late that evening, Fioravanti reported they had fed a record-breaking 300 people, which included both in the dining room and to-go.
Before the fryPlanning for the fish fry started in June 2019, with the last meeting held during the last week of January. Since then, Fioravanti put the finishing touches on the menu and was shopping around for the best prices.
“As long as we keep our costs low, then we’ll actually be profitable and naturally raise money,” Fioravanti said.
Prep began Thursday night at the church’s kitchen. About 10 volunteers are gathered in the hall, some set up the round tables, chairs and buffet tables. The others were in the kitchen readying the fish for frying, foiling the potatoes for baking, and grinding the cabbage for coleslaw.
Fioravanti said everything is homemade and made fresh, including for the first time, the coleslaw.
“The only thing we don’t make is the bread,” said Grand Knight Mike Kalmar.
“Well, we don’t grow the green beans,” Fioravanti pointed out with a laugh.
The only dishes that are prepped in advance are the soups, which include corn chowder and bean. Tomato basil can also be whipped up as a backup. Only one soup will be served during the Friday evening dinners. Fioravanti said they had made 26 gallons of the corn chowder and bean soup before the Thursday prepping.
David Spuck and Vince Morales, both Knights of Columbus members, were in the kitchen Thursday night drudging the pollack in flour, then an egg bath before finishing it off with bread crumbs and placing the prepped fish on sheets so they could be fried the next day.
Spuck, who said he’s used to cooking for large groups, said he usually spends about four hours prepping so everything is ready by Friday.
The catfish they prepped that evening is Cajun style.
“It’s hot and spicy,” Spuck said. “Even the mild is spicy.”
The catfish has a cornmeal coating and is pan-fried, unlike the deep-fried pollack or baked tilapia.
He said they usually run out of the pollack first, but they usually have enough fish to get them through the evening.
It was Morales’ first time helping behind the scenes, although he’s attended the fish fry in the past. He said he’s learned a lot from helping, including what seasonings went into the flour mixture.
“Now I know what actually goes into it, so I can try and make it at home,” he said.
Knight Raymond Bullock’s job was to stir the cheese sauce for the macaroni and cheese in a large pot on the stove. He would use 12 pounds of noodles, 5 pounds of cheese and a couple of gallons of milk to make the dish for Friday.
Bullock said he enjoys doing the dinners mainly because of the camaraderie with his fellow Knights.
But, he said, he likes feeding people.
“We’re just happy. We’re just thrilled ...” he said. “They come. They’re happy. We’re happy. Everybody’s happy. It’s a win-win for everybody.”
Helping the communityLast year, the Knights were able to raise $7,000, which benefited community organizations and provided a donation to the church for kitchen upkeep. Kalmar said money went to a middle school project for the homeless, deacon and father ceremonial robes and a contribution to the March for Life, along with other donations.
“It’s a great service opportunity that we’re able to service the community,” Fioravanti said. “And lo and behold, yes, it turns out to be a great fundraiser because we’re able to keep costs low and keep the price low. So a lot of people appreciate that coming in and getting a good quality meal at a very low price.”
Kalmar said it’s nice to see how the fish fry has reached beyond church members.
“We’re pulling in people that aren’t even from the parish, we’re getting the community here,” he said. “And I’ve now seen over the last years, people that I’ve met here, and I go sit down with them and thank them for coming. They said they wouldn’t miss this for anything.”
They have always had great dinners and there price is very reasonable.
I understand the cattle farmers are trying to ban fish fries like this, and want the legislature to prohibit calling fish "meat".
