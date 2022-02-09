Pulled pork is a Super Bowl party staple for many reasons, not least because it's a hands-off meal that can feed an entire team with little effort.
Simply cut tough and chewy pork shoulder or butt into chunks and toss it into a Dutch oven with seasonings. Cooked low and slow for several hours, it emerges succulent and tender enough to shred. Once the pot is in the oven, it requires almost no attention.
Many cooks will brown the pork in batches before braising it, but we found this step unnecessary if you use the right seasonings. In our book "COOKish," which limits recipes to just six ingredients without sacrificing flavor, we make an Asian-inflected take on pulled pork with a trio of high-powered ingredients.
The Korean red pepper paste called gochujang adds loads of umami-rich flavor with the right amount of spice. Hoisin and white miso offer a sweeter, balancing depth.
We like the pork piled onto soft buns with pickled jalapeños on the side. It also is great with a crisp cabbage slaw, which adds a cooling crunch that contrasts with the succulent meat.
