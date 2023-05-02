There’s nothing like an icy treat on a hot day. Kotei Kids Shaved Ice Food Truck tries to make that refreshing experience even better, with Hawaiian shaved ice that’s flavored with all organic, gluten-free, vegan options, co-founder Jackie Kotei said. There are no preservatives or dyes in the flavorings of the shaved ice, she said. There’s traditional shaved ice flavors, like cherry, strawberry and mango, but they also offer Hawaiian flavors that pay homage to the shaved ice’s state, like lychee and lilikoi. Kotei Kids offers lavender and pumpkin spice flavors as well, and their gourmet cups combine flavors. If you bring a pup, they can get their own blueberry flavored shaved ice.
The business began as a way to get Kotei children — Nikoi, 9, Nia, 6, and Aiden, 2 — involved. Nikoi helps with taking orders, while Nia and Aiden are professional taste testers of the shaved ice their father, Alex, makes.
