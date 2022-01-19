The secret to bold, elegant food is a technique called layering flavor. When you layer flavor, you maximize the effect of a single ingredient, producing multiple distinct but complementary tastes. The result is a dish that boasts a short ingredient list and a lot of personality.
Here are two entry-level examples: using citrus zest and juice in a salad dressing; and cooking scallion whites into a rice pilaf and then garnishing the finished dish with scallion greens. It's a lesson we rely on often, but particularly in our book "COOKish," which limits recipes to just six ingredients.
A prime example is our take on rich and satisfying Spanish albóndigas, or tapas-style meatballs, which can be made in just under half an hour. Smoked paprika not only spices the meatballs, it also flavors the sauce and helps thicken it to a glaze-like consistency. We also add minced garlic and thyme to the ground beef along with the panko, as well as cook sliced garlic and thyme sprigs in the sauce.
Chopped green olives add a briny finish; look for firm, meaty green olives such as Castelvetrano. And serve the meatballs with plenty of warm, crusty bread.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.