The other week, I hosted my first dinner party in more than a year. It was glorious! We were all fully vaccinated, but still spent most of our time outdoors, where the weather was surprisingly agreeable. I played Marvin Gaye and Little Dragon and Britney, plus a little Bad Bunny while I riffed on a dish I learned about when I was studying pastry in the South of France so many years ago: Le Grand Aioli.
“It’s less of a recipe, per se, than a mood,” said Rebekah Peppler, author of “A Table: Recipes for Cooking + Eating the French Way,” which includes a formula for creating your own take on the Provençal classic. It’s just the thing for summer entertaining: fun, easy and entirely adaptable.
As the name of the dish suggests, it stars aioli, that garlicky, lemony dressing that’s good on so many things. Center a small bowl of it on a plate or platter and then nestle a garland of vegetables and proteins all around, ready for dipping. (Still want to keep your distance? Make individual plates, with a generous dollop of aioli and a variety of vegetables on each one.)
Dig into your garden or hit the farmers market for whatever’s in season. Peppler suggests fennel, radishes, those thin green beans the French call haricots vert, baby potatoes, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, tiny lettuce leaves and endive. For protein, add hard-boiled eggs, poached fish or smoked tofu. Peppler likes half a rotisserie chicken or a can of sardines. Almost anything goes; if you’d put it on a sandwich or in a salad, it can go on your aioli platter. Think of it as dip for dinner — the French way.
I was doubtful that the world needed another French cookbook, but Peppler’s lens on effortless French entertaining in “A Table” feels fresh. The book goes beyond the cliched classics. “I wanted to make sure I was including dishes from the modern French table, which is really what people eat everyday, at home, around the country,” Peppler said. “They’re not eating bouillabaisse or ratatouille every day — in the same way that Americans aren’t just eating burgers and hot dogs every day.”
Peppler includes dishes that demonstrate the influence other cultures have had on French cuisine, including an Algerian-style lamb stew, a large-format banh mi, a Tunisian tuna sandwich and green shakshuka, thick with chard, spiced with jalapeño and flecked with dill. “In a society with open borders, we have to talk about the food that has contributed to the culture we’re living in,” Peppler said. “I wanted to make sure that there was a mix and a representation, especially of the dishes that had become part of my personal repertoire, thanks to friends or restaurants where I’ve become a regular.”
But le grand aioli has a special place in Peppler’s heart. “I make it all the time. It’s thought of as a summer dish, but it can really be made year-round,” she says. “The other night, I made le petit aioli, for two, with these tiny tomatoes, crusty whole-grain bread and a can of sardines — there’s nothing better.”
I’ve adapted Peppler’s recipe for le grand aioli, which can be scaled up or down. Every time I make it, I’m reminded of all the aiolis I’ve served and been served, the far away friends I miss, and the conviviality of sharing a meal around the same table, at last, again.
