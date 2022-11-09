I feel especially lucky to get dozens of emails every day from readers. It's like I suddenly have tens of thousands of penpals, all over the world! Over the summer, Washington Post reader James Felder wrote to me about baba ghanouj, the eggplant-based dip which has many variations, and goes by other names throughout the Levant, including abugannuş (in Turkey), salat atzilim (in Israel) and mutabbal (in Syria).

Still, "baba ghanouj" might be my favorite name for the dish, because of what it means: "Baba is the Arabic word for 'father' as well as a term of endearment," Gil Marks writes in the "Encyclopedia of Jewish Food," while ghanouj or ghanoush means "indulged or pampered." Marks notes that it's not clear whether there was a "baba" who indulged in this dish, or if baba here refers to "the eggplant, which is considered the most important (big daddy) of vegetables."

