I feel especially lucky to get dozens of emails every day from readers. It's like I suddenly have tens of thousands of penpals, all over the world! Over the summer, Washington Post reader James Felder wrote to me about baba ghanouj, the eggplant-based dip which has many variations, and goes by other names throughout the Levant, including abugannuş (in Turkey), salat atzilim (in Israel) and mutabbal (in Syria).
Still, "baba ghanouj" might be my favorite name for the dish, because of what it means: "Baba is the Arabic word for 'father' as well as a term of endearment," Gil Marks writes in the "Encyclopedia of Jewish Food," while ghanouj or ghanoush means "indulged or pampered." Marks notes that it's not clear whether there was a "baba" who indulged in this dish, or if baba here refers to "the eggplant, which is considered the most important (big daddy) of vegetables."
In any case, Felder wrote: "I have a nice tip . . . I used to buy baba ghanouj in the stores. . . . For years I've been trying to make one at home I like." Recipes for the dish don't vary much: Roasted, grilled, flame-cooked or broiled eggplant is peeled, and the pulp is mixed with tahini, lemon juice, salt and sometimes other flavorings and seasonings which vary from region to region and cook to cook, including garlic, herbs, cumin and coriander.
Inspired by a recipe he found in "Honey & Co: The Cookbook" from the well-regarded London cafe, and his favorite store-bought brand, which contained mayonnaise among its other ingredients, Felder says he "finally made a batch that I loved."
"The best way to roast an eggplant is over charcoal," chefs Itamar Srulovich and Sarit Packer write in "Honey & Co.," noting that it's easy to throw them on the grill if you have one — but even they "rarely — if ever — barbecue." So, they turn to their broiler. Broiling is a mostly hands-off cooking process that will turn the eggplant into a puddle of tender pulp and leathery skin in minutes. It will also give the vegetable some of the characteristic smoky flavor that makes baba ghanouj so good.
Honey & Co.'s recipe also includes lemon juice, minced fresh garlic, tahini and salt. To this mixture, Felder adds honey ("to counteract any bitter notes" from the eggplant), smoked paprika ("to heighten the smokiness") and mayonnaise ("to make it creamy and rich"). For those who may be raising their eyebrows at these additions, Felder says that because of the strong flavor of the eggplant and tahini, you don't really taste the other ingredients so much. "They just make it more baba ghanouj-y," he writes.
His email made it sound so good, and so easy, that I had to try the recipe for myself. Felder is not wrong: This is a baba ghanouj that's easy to love.
