Few earthly delights are better than a ripe peach. Its season is brief, and even when there’s a bounty, there’s no guarantee that the one you pick will be sweet and juicy, so there’s a temptation to bake them into pies and cobblers.
Most summers, I gamble again and again, hoping for that elusive, perfect peach. I eat them out of hand, over a sink or perched on a park bench with nothing but my chin to catch wayward juice.
Still, even a less-than-perfect peach can shine with some dressing up. A shortcake, with its buttery, biscuit-like base and soft cream surrounding fresh, juicy fruit is a fair compromise. The peaches retain their meatiness in a cradle of buttery pastry, which offsets their texture and captures any excess juice.
This variation takes its cues from the classic dessert known as a peach Melba. Traditionally, it’s made with gently poached peaches, raspberry sauce and vanilla ice cream. Here, those flavors are remixed: Fresh, sliced peaches and whole raspberries are tossed with a touch of honey, which draws out their juices. Shortcakes based on a buttery biscuit dough are baked, split and stuffed with the juicy fruit and vanilla-scented whipped cream.
The shortcakes in this recipe are partially inspired by pastry chef Nancy Silverton’s biscuit recipe, which calls for frozen butter that gets grated into the flour mixture. I added a fair amount of sugar and an egg, in addition to buttermilk to help tenderize the dough, so that the finished shortcakes aren’t too crisp and can be eaten entirely with a spoon.
Though I call for whipped cream here, it’s easy enough to swap in vanilla ice cream for a somewhat sweeter — and more traditional — Melba in shortcake form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.