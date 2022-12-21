With the turn of the calendar into December, we’re fully into the holiday season, an ideally joyful, but perpetually stressful time of year when social calendars tend to go berserk and shopping mall parking lots turn into a mixed martial arts bout, all while our rejuvenating supply of warmth and daylight dwindles and dwindles, darkening our moods and stealing our much-needed vitamin D supply.This is not the time for a cocktail DJ to take requests and make each guest a bespoke drink. A crowd-pleasing punch is your most reliable winter wingman. This time of year, if we’re having people over, I’m either setting up a DIY bar so guests can manage their lubrication, or I’m making a punch.
The punch I wanted this year was something that would express — both visually and in flavor — that moment that’s — hark! — right on the horizon: the winter solstice. The shivery season up here in the Northern hemisphere is also the moment when, cold as it may be, we’re starting to climb back toward longer days and more sunlight. I wanted a punch that would taste like a break in the clouds when the sun comes through.
What I ended up with was a slightly more complex cousin to a Punch Romaine, an old recipe from the famed French chef Auguste Escoffier. That original rum and citrus concoction, served as a boozy sorbet, is best known for being part of the extravagant multicourse dinner served to first-class passengers aboard the Titanic on the night it sank, a palate cleanser between the Parmentier potatoes and the iceberg.
This version is gin-based instead, with a spectrum of citruses — from fresh juice and neon-orange Aperol, a bittersweet Italian orange liqueur — and floral and spice notes from Bénédictine. These liqueurs add not only sweetness, but more complexity of flavor to the punch, which you lengthen by adding a bottle of dry sparkling wine to add bubbles and keep the sweetness in check.
Once you’ve got the punch bowled and ready, to get an edible stand-in for those clouds for your sunny orange punch to break through, you top the bowl with a batch of floofy meringue (using egg whites if you’re comfortable with them, aquafaba if you’re not) scented with vanilla and Angostura bitters.
The foam serves as an adornment, but it’s also a soft bed for complementary garnishes, such as citrus wheels and fresh herbs and spices.
You want your topping to hold some shape, but still be swirly and creamy meringue that can be spooned in loopy swirls and spread across the surface of the punch, where you can use it as a blank page for garnishes. Anything you put on top of the meringue should be something that you would be content to flavor the punch if it sinks in. Think sage, rosemary, thyme, not cilantro, or any overly bitter greens. Pick spices that will contrast nicely with your citrus, liqueur and gin — juniper, allspice, cloves, star anise pods, grated nutmeg and cinnamon. And, of course, thinly sliced wheels of citrus for color and aroma.
How elaborate you want to get probably depends on how much you trust your artistic skills. I got the best results when I treated the garnishes as a sort of bouquet that would “sprout” from one edge of the punch bowl or as a wreath that hugged its inner edge.
This punch makes for an excellent aperitif, but should you wish to lean into the Punch Romaine history, you could join the many who have attempted to re-create dishes from that last first-class meal served on the Titanic (far fewer, I suspect, have tried to whip up the gruel and “cabin biscuits” offered to the third-class passengers). If you want to go that way, you can instead present it as a slushy intermezzo during a meal: Set out cocktail coupes or sorbet bowls, with a dollop of lemon or orange sorbet and some crushed ice in each one, then ladle the punch and meringue on top and serve with a dessert spoon, bringing the drink closer to the sherbet-style presentation the tippling scions would have enjoyed at their tables.
Such a presentation is adding lacquer to an already well-gilded lily. And one could argue that sticking with just presenting the punch as it is gets much closer to the realities of that evening anyway. With the meringue and garnishes swooning all over the top, it’s certainly just as fancy, and much more in keeping with a cheery solstice spirit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.