With the turn of the calendar into December, we’re fully into the holiday season, an ideally joyful, but perpetually stressful time of year when social calendars tend to go berserk and shopping mall parking lots turn into a mixed martial arts bout, all while our rejuvenating supply of warmth and daylight dwindles and dwindles, darkening our moods and stealing our much-needed vitamin D supply.This is not the time for a cocktail DJ to take requests and make each guest a bespoke drink. A crowd-pleasing punch is your most reliable winter wingman. This time of year, if we’re having people over, I’m either setting up a DIY bar so guests can manage their lubrication, or I’m making a punch.

The punch I wanted this year was something that would express — both visually and in flavor — that moment that’s — hark! — right on the horizon: the winter solstice. The shivery season up here in the Northern hemisphere is also the moment when, cold as it may be, we’re starting to climb back toward longer days and more sunlight. I wanted a punch that would taste like a break in the clouds when the sun comes through.

