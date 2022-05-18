“A thermos of tea and Ovaltine Biscuits.” What homemaker Linda Becker in Sarnia, Ontario, asked her husband to bring to the hospital to toast the birth of her daughter, Alyssa. In 1981, in the first hours of earthly bonding, the new mom wanted a tie to her childhood. She had grown up eating them in New Amsterdam, Guyana, which was then a British colony. On the tongue, they melt. It’s a clue about how much fat is in them — a conduit for the toasty flavor of malted barley.
The marigold orange, yellow and blue cellophane wrap is a stalwart — there have been only minor changes through the decades. There’s nothing “new and improved” about the branding. Around the globe, it’s recognizable, and the market remains stable through generations.
“It’s an iconic product with a passionate and loyal following,” says Nimal Amitrigala, president of Grace Foods Canada Inc. “If you grew up in Jamaica, they were a pantry staple.”
The time feels ripe for this kind of nostalgia. To pour a hot “cuppa” and break away from a world gone mad. If only for a few minutes.
Let’s talk about dunking — the play in it. Getting it right is important. There’s a moment before disintegration when the biscuit is sopping. The British brand McVitie’s even has a dunking expert, Stuart Farrimond, and he claims that dunking digestives in a milky drink releases more flavor than you’d get from a dry one. Two quick dunks are ideal. It’s proof that tea and biscuits are better together. And then there’s the sweet beige rubble to swirl out of the bottom of the teacup.
Cookies for gobbling have chocolate coatings and cream fillings. They make the palate sleepy. Plain digestive biscuits are like Euro walking shoes — sensible, not sexy. A roll of Hobnobs is something your nan would have in her cupboard. They call to mind the marriage of nourishment and frugality of post-world war Europe. The terrible events whittled the biscuit trade in England from 370 varieties in 1939 to just 10 six years later.
“It was my grandmother’s favorite aisle of the supermarket,” says Guardian columnist and Rome-based food writer Rachel Roddy, “Her teacup saucer always had two biscuits on it.” Employing the characteristic warmth her Sunday readers have come to love, Roddy stitches biscuits and family together.
The breakfast ritual of her Italian husband, Vincenzo, is also up for scrutiny. She admires his commitment. With his morning milky coffee, there are massive soft, cakey biscotti all’uovo. A childhood holdover from growing up in Sicily. “You have to dunk them,” she says, “Italians say, ‘inzuppare.’” Gentilini has made biscuits and rusks since the mid-19th century in Rome, and plain biscuits are standard morning fare. The perfect counterpoint to good strong coffee. And a surprise for first-time tourists.
Slow food and heritage wheat advocates are plain biscuits’ biggest fans. Bakers working exclusively with whole grains are putting a spin on these cookies because the flavor of the grain can shine.
Roxana Jullapat is the head baker and co-owner of Friends & Family in Los Angeles. “I grew up in Costa Rica, and there is no tradition of digestive cookies,” she says, “McVitie’s were the first I had.”
Her first encounter with the plain biscuits was while working for Nancy Silverton at the Los Angeles restaurant Campanile, where cheese was often served with oatcakes. It’s the inspiration for the digestive recipe in Jullapat’s cookbook, “Mother Grains.” She combines oat flour and rolled oats, and adds all-purpose flour to give the gluten structure.
The brand Hobnobs is oat-based, as well. It was launched in 1985, and its popular chocolate topped cousins came two years later. Because they’re made with rolled oats, the structure is less stable. Any dunking needs to be done at lightning speed. Otherwise, there’s the disaster of having half a biscuit disappear into the drink.
Historically, digestives were made with wholemeal, a combination of fine bran and white flour. Fiber was the initial attraction to the biscuits for the sensible crowd. But modern whole-grain bakers would rightly question the health benefits given the use of highly refined white flour. Taste is so often pinned to history.
Making digestives from scratch has its rewards. The aroma of toasted grain wafting through the house is appealing. A golden glow of good nourishment descends on the eater. “There are endless options for making them using oats and wholemeal flour,” Jullapat says. “You can get creative and use rice or barley flakes, flavor them with sage or add psyllium husks for more fiber.”
But there’s no shame in reaching for store-bought. The Brits buy 500 per person each year, and more than half the population, 53 percent, profess their love for the humble sweet. “When I was little, the biscuits in my grandma’s tin were plain,” says Roddy.
And 41 years on, Alyssa, the baby girl in Linda Becker’s arms, buys and eats Ovaltine Biscuits for herself.
