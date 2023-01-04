McClintock Signature Drink
McClintock’s Back Bar manager Phil Ford use of local ingredients whenever possible. The Ideal Old Fashioned, named for the Ideal Garage Company, which used to operate out of Back Bar’s current building. The drink is made with McClintock’s Bootjack Rye whiskey — which “starts off bold on the palate with a classic Rye spice but finishes with a mellow sweetness reminiscent of a bourbon,”

 Staff photo by Bill Green

McClintock’s Back Bar is tucked away on South Carroll Street, just a few doors down from McClintock Distilling. The menu features cocktails made with McClintock’s “farm-to-bottle” spirits, said bar manager Phil Ford, and makes use of local ingredients whenever possible. Like the all-organic distillery, the Back Bar is a “Frederick-Central” operation, Ford said. It procures honey from local apiarists, cider from McCutcheon’s Apple Products and spices from The Spice & Tea Exchange, incorporating them into an array of both year-round and seasonal drinks. The Back Bar aims to serve cocktails that showcase McClintock’s spirits, and Ford said the simplest recipes do that best. The Back Bar’s take on an old fashioned is by far its most popular, Ford said, and its success has motivated him to scale back the complexity of other menu items to replicate its straightforward, no-frills appeal.

McClintock’s Back Bar

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

