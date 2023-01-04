McClintock’s Back Bar is tucked away on South Carroll Street, just a few doors down from McClintock Distilling. The menu features cocktails made with McClintock’s “farm-to-bottle” spirits, said bar manager Phil Ford, and makes use of local ingredients whenever possible. Like the all-organic distillery, the Back Bar is a “Frederick-Central” operation, Ford said. It procures honey from local apiarists, cider from McCutcheon’s Apple Products and spices from The Spice & Tea Exchange, incorporating them into an array of both year-round and seasonal drinks. The Back Bar aims to serve cocktails that showcase McClintock’s spirits, and Ford said the simplest recipes do that best. The Back Bar’s take on an old fashioned is by far its most popular, Ford said, and its success has motivated him to scale back the complexity of other menu items to replicate its straightforward, no-frills appeal.
McClintock's Back Bar highlights homemade spirits, local ingredients
Jillian Atelsek
Education reporter
Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Search the site
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.