While craft beers and hard seltzers have taken the boozy world by storm in recent years, sometimes you just want a simple, old-fashioned cocktail — maybe even an actual old fashioned.
If you find yourself craving the simple cocktails of yesteryear with a slight twist, the Back Bar, the newest project from McClintock Distilling, might be exactly what you’re looking for.
McClintock’s Back Bar is hidden behind a pair of unassuming-yet-evocative bright red doors at at 35 S. Carroll St., only a few doors down from the main entrance to McClintock Distilling in the heart of downtown Frederick. The doors have no sign above them, but those who head inside will find themselves in a cozy bar specializing in drinks that highlight McClintock’s spirits. According to Braeden Bumpers, co-founder and head distiller for the company, the secretive feeling to the bar is a big part of the point.
“We really wanted to focus on the quality of the product,” Bumpers said. “I like having it as this kind of hidden gem here, and we’ll continue to be that way. We haven’t really done any advertising, just word of mouth.
“People go into the distillery because that’s where we want people to start always, to learn about us and learn about the spirits, and then they can come over here and grab a drink,” he said.
McClintock Distilling just celebrated its fifth anniversary in December. Bumpers said since the distillery’s opening, he and business partner Tyler Hegameyer have served spirits with a focus on “where we’re getting our raw ingredients,” with many of those ingredients coming directly from local farmers.
“We pride ourselves on basically making everything from scratch, from milling the grain, fermenting, distilling, barrel-aging; we’re not sourcing anybody else’s whiskey or anything like that,” Bumpers said. “We make it ourselves.”
The Back Bar had its soft opening in December, officially held its ribbon-cutting in recent weeks, and has been encouraging customers to stop in for a high-end cocktail and maybe order a bite to eat through Options Virtual Eatery, which delivers directly to the bar.
Bumpers said the Back Bar’s experience is a bit different from what you might have had if you visited the distillery previously. While a distillery visit to McClintock has always focused on the spirits without any sort of dilution, the Back Bar shows off those spirits in the cocktails for which customers might already be using those spirits at home.
“The idea [for the Back Bar] was to give an opportunity to showcase our spirits,” Bumpers said. “If you look at our gins, how many people drink gin neat? It’s hard for somebody who comes home and has a gin and tonic every day and try our gin and compare apples to apples.
“We pride ourselves on versatility,” Bumpers said. “So this way, we’re able to showcase that you can use this spirit in these different ways. So it’s less of a bar and more of a showcase.”
And to showcase those spirits, you need the right cocktail. That’s where Kaitlyn Pettit, general manager for McClintock, comes in. Bumpers said Pettit is an important part of what makes the Back Bar feel special, since she’s the one who designed the drinks.
According to Pettit, most of those drinks are firmly rooted in cocktail traditions. “Most everything comes from a basis of a classic cocktail ... so it was more or less me taking something that was achievable to customers and kind of putting our spin on it,” Pettit said.
The drinks being “achievable” is actually an important part of the Back Bar’s drink design: These are drinks you can make at home, Pettit said.
“I wanted these cocktails to use ingredients that they could go and buy locally or from the grocery store even,” Pettit said.
One of her favorite drinks from the Back Bar is the Spicy Spires Margarita, which makes a change to the margarita formula right from the beginning: It uses McClintock’s Maryland Heritage White Whiskey instead of a tequila.
“We use our white whiskey, which to me is kind of a sturdy enough spirit that it kind of works like a tequila,” she said. “It uses a hickory smoked salt which comes from The Spice & Tea Exchange on East Patrick, so it has this really hearty, spicy but smoky flavor, which I think works really well with what we go for here.”
The drink gets topped off with some sliced jalapenos and a slice of lime to bring the flavors out even further.
Some other slight changes to the drinks can help to make them even more accessible to a wider audience. The bar’s Chai Pear Gin Fizz, for example, swaps egg whites for aquafaba for its thickening agent. Aquafaba, a liquid made from chickpeas, can act as a vegan replacement for egg whites in a variety of recipes, including mixed drinks.
The twists on classic cocktails aren’t the only thing that’s different, though: McClintock had to make a few changes of their own to shift focus to cocktails. Bumpers said McClintock had to distill some spirits they didn’t initially have on hand; you can’t make a negroni or a Manhattan without some vermouth, for example. McClintock’s new sweet vermouth is an important ingredient for some of these classic cocktails, but Bumpers said its rich, only slightly-sweet flavor is good enough to be enjoyed on its own.
The Back Bar is open from 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Bumpers said the bar is working on plans to begin holding events, such as trivia nights and small acoustic music performances, but this will take some time to set up.
Until then, though, the Back Bar will be a place to unwind with a drink — and maybe even learn more about what went into that drink.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.