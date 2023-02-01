Staff at Memories Charcoal House in Mount Airy is like a family, co-owner Andrea Stup said. And customers can easily become a part of the family, too. Founded in 1994, Memories Charcoal House is a staple of casual all-American dining in Mount Airy. It has lots of TVs (usually tuned to sports), and Stup said the restaurant is known for its outdoor patio space, which can host up to 100 people. All of their meats, from burger patties to steaks, are locally sourced from Mount Airy's Wagner's Meats. When it comes to Memories burgers, Stup said she doesn't order a burger when she goes out, because they never match a burger here. They offer a discount burger night on Wednesdays with trivia.
Memories Charcoal House
