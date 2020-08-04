Christine Van Bloem, the chef and owner of The Kitchen Studio Cooking School in Frederick, was looking forward to the 15th anniversary of her business this summer when the global pandemic put the whole operation in doubt.
Classes had been selling out during the busy winter season and she was ready to open up registration for a popular series of summer camps for children. But as the reality of the threat posed by COVID-19 began to set in, the staff prepared for a temporary shutdown that would supposedly last only two weeks.
“I remember talking to my husband saying it’s definitely not two weeks,” she said. “We’re not looking at two weeks.”
Her premonition proved correct.
Those two weeks became two months. Then three, and now four.
“[The camp registrations] had been open a week and a half, and all the sudden the ... schools had shut down,” she said. “And we shut down immediately because I’m a very cautious person.”
There was hope that by summer the virus would be under control and the camps could proceed as planned. But by the time June rolled around, the danger posed by hosting in-person classes was too great and the decision was made to move to virtual-only cooking camps.
“Camp registrations dried up immediately,” she said. “Every registration dried up immediately.”
The vast majority of those who had registered for a summer camp backed out and asked for a refund.
“We had this contingent of parents … say, ‘oh no, but next year we’ll do it.’ she said. “And it’s hard to say to them that if you don’t support us this year, there isn’t a next year.”
In May the cooking school offered a Mother’s Day virtual class as a sort of pilot program to see if moving online would be viable.
Van Bloem said the virtual classes the school now offers bring in a fraction of what the studio used to make in in-person registration fees, but camps are filling up again and the staff has adapted to the change.
Chef Caroline McAllister, who has been teaching with Van Bloem since The Kitchen Studio opened in 2005, said the transition to virtual instruction wasn’t easy.
“I really enjoy the personal interaction [of in-person instruction],” she said. “Helping somebody learn to knead their dough by touching it and that kind of thing.”
The new setup took some getting used to, she added.
“So, learning to do it by camera has been a lot different, but I just realized that you have to make a personal connection just with your voice,” McAllister explained.
During a recent class for younger children, that personal connection was evident in how she related to the students. While walking students through the steps of making pizza sauce, Chef McAllister twirled around in front of an iPad on a stand, doing what she called the “pizza polka.”
Such lightheartedness makes for a more enjoyable experience for young children, she said.
“Our goal with summer camp is to get kids engaged in cooking and keep it on a lighter level, a more fun level, rather than just coming in there and saying do this, this, this, this and this.”
Keeping tabs on students reduced to a portion of a small screen instead of standing over their shoulder requires an entire team.
For each class two other staff members keep the class progressing smoothly. Along with the instructor, there is also an assistant to move the camera into position and gather needed materials, and then from a remote location a moderator watches the students more closely on a larger screen. The moderator is able to see if a student looks lost or has fallen behind in the instruction.
McAllister said the moderator might say, ‘Hey Chef Caroline, can you repeat all the things that we’ve measured so far?’
“And that becomes my signal that people are not keeping up,” she said.
This allows the team to keep everyone on track without singling out a student.
The enthusiasm the staff brings to the classes is also reciprocated by some of the students.
McAllister said one girl was so excited for class to begin, her mother said she would log in to the virtual waiting room 45 minutes before class because she couldn’t wait to get started.
“I like taking a concept and breaking it down into small bites so that people can begin to just take those small bites, and then all of a sudden you see them go, ‘aha, I got it,’” she said. “So to see the beauty of someone’s discovery of an idea, a concept, a thought process, a skill, that’s the pleasure of teaching.”
The move to virtual lessons, while limiting in some ways, has also presented several opportunities.
Van Bloem said that in the past, there have been children who have not participated in the summer camps because of food allergy concerns.
“We’ve had several families say, ‘we’ve always wanted to do a camp and we’ve never been able to, and this is terrific,’” she said. “And if we know that there is an allergy, we will even adapt what we’re making or what we’re doing.”
Another bonus to the virtual classes is being able to draw participants from much farther away. Van Bloem said they have had students from more than a dozen states and several countries.
“Our very first week of camp, we had campers from New York City, and Zambia,” she said.
The ability to include participants from anywhere with an internet connection and the Zoom app also opened up another avenue — creating reunions for people who can’t otherwise visit friends and family.
Cortez Fletcher III, who had recently signed up his 12-year-old daughter Tatiana for a week-long cupcake-making camp, was able to spend some quality time with his mother through one of The Kitchen Studio’s virtual classes.
The two had taken a pasta-making class together before the pandemic, but because of health concerns, Fletcher hadn’t been able to see his aging mother as much as he would like. So together the two took part in a virtual class.
“It has given us an opportunity to spend some quality time together because every class that I do … my mother does as well,” he said. “And that we can get on and laugh and joke and then through the phone look at our food that we created and everything with the help of the chef, it’s been a really amazing bonding experience during these rough times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.