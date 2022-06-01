In an effort to make our way through a massive freezer supply of meatballs that went in and then out of style with our son, my husband and I found ourselves eating a lot of meatball subs lately. As satisfying as these were, my mind kept flitting over to a close relative: Eggplant Parmesan.
I adore eggplant parmesan. But as someone who believes almost anything is better on bread, what I really pine for is eggplant parm sandwiches. Take me to an Italian deli or sub shop and it’s the first thing I’ll look for on the menu.
Now I know I can satisfy that craving at home, thanks to these Eggplant Parmesan Sandwiches. They’re saucy, cheesy and messy in the best way possible — my kind of comfort. And for those interested in small-scale recipes, this one is designed for two people.
I started with a loose framework from the No-Fry Eggplant Parmesan recipe I shared a few years ago — namely, the no-fry part. The broiler is ideal for transforming rubbery eggplant slices into silken perfection in no time, with very little effort. Unlike the casserole, where I top the dish with a crunchy layer of panko breadcrumbs, I did think I might miss the breaded eggplant here. I decided to see whether I could accomplish that in a more streamlined format without going back to the skillet and the dreaded multistep dredging process (often flour, egg, breadcrumbs).
The answer was yes. Turns out you can get a pretty good facsimile of skillet-frying by broiling breaded eggplant slices on a well-oiled baking sheet. Also, you can do this all in a single batch, since the pan easily holds one sliced eggplant, the ideal amount for two sandwiches. Please don’t shy away from the amount of oil I recommend for the pan. It’s crucial to help prevent sticking and does almost fry the eggplant — you’ll see it bubbling away, which results in a beautiful golden crust. Take solace in the fact that not all of it will be absorbed (and the fact that this is probably an occasional dinner treat!).
I also realized that, at least for this dish, you don’t need to coat the eggplant in multiple ingredients, as it comes out of the oven from its first broiler stint moist enough to encourage the breadcrumb mixture to stick. And don’t fret if your breading is not picture-perfect. After all, we’re piling these in a roll with cheese and sauce, and as long as you get the flavor and modest crunch of the crumbs, the appearance is moot.
The other benefit of the mental gymnastics of working out the oven-fry method was that it freed up the stovetop for a quick tomato sauce. Made with canned crushed tomatoes, one of my pantry all-stars, it comes together in about 10 minutes. It’s just the right balance of sweet and tart, rich and bright.
In keeping with the architecture of eggplant parm, I build the sandwich in layers — bread, sauce, eggplant, Parmigiano-Reggiano, eggplant, sauce, Parmigiano-Reggiano, mozzarella, bread. I keep the broiler for one last trick, melting the mozzarella or provolone into a gooey blanket that pulls the whole thing together.
