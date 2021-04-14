America is drowning in sugar, especially children who are guzzling and devouring almost 64 pounds per year. That’s over a pound a week, and it is undermining the health of our nation.
One group is on a mission to change things. Sugar Free KIDS Maryland, a state coalition, launched in 2014. The group, a collaboration between MedChi, the American Heart Association, the NAACP, the Horizon Foundation, American Association of Student Councils and United Healthcare Workers East are focused on enacting evidence-based policies to reverse this critical public health challenge.
According to Sugar Free KIDS Maryland:
• this may be the first generation of kids that will live shorter lives than their parents, if we don’t make any changes
• more kids than ever are at risk for adult-like diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure
• kids who drink sugary drinks daily are seven times more likely to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes than their peers
• more so than any other single factor, regularly consuming sugary drinks greatly increases the risk that a child will develop type 2 diabetes, heart disease or tooth decay as a child who does not
To find other options for beverages, visit The Better Beverage Finder at www.betterbeveragefinder.org. You can search for drink options based on type of beverage (bottled water, sparkling drinks, flavored/vitamin water, teas/coffees, juice, soda, dairy, dairy alternatives, energy drinks and sports drinks), type of sweetener (none, natural, artificial and hybrid) and caffeine.
I was especially thrilled to see caffeine listed, since many youth are consuming caffeinated drinks without even being aware of it. It is not a requirement to list caffeine on the nutrition facts label.
According to the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, the number one source of added sugars come from sugar sweetened beverages (soft drinks, fruit drinks, sports and energy drinks, tea and coffee). As expected, desserts and sweet snacks are the next major source (cookies, brownies, ice cream and frozen desserts, cakes and pies, doughnuts, sweet rolls and pastries).
It is time to rethink our recipes and the use of added sugars. For ideas, I highly recommend the webinar America’s Sweet Tooth: Using Fruits & Veggies to Create Delicious Sugar Substitutions, sponsored by the Produce for Better Health Foundation (PBH). You can view it at https://fruitsandveggies.org/americas-sweet-tooth-using-fruits-veggies-to-create-delicious-sugar-substitutions.
In the webinar, chef Jennifer Tyler Lee tells how she developed recipes for her book “Half the Sugar, All the Love.” This just-released family cookbook features 100 easy, low-sugar recipes for every meal of the day. Developed with pediatrician Anisha Patel, it busts sugar myths, teaches you how to read a nutrition facts label and provides simple tips for reducing added sugars.
One feature I especially like are the recipes for condiments, sauces, spreads and salad dressings. For instance, they use nectarines to flavor barbecue sauce instead of the standard high fructose corn syrup. Many of these types of products are loaded with added sugars, and consumers don’t even realize it. They might be avoiding sugar sweetened beverages and desserts but still get way too much sugar.
Every recipe in the cookbook has at least half the sugar or less and is made with real ingredients and nothing artificial. Our kids are sweet enough, so join the movement to ditch the sugar!
Deborah Rhoades, MA, RD, FAND, is a licensed Registered Dietitian, Fellow of the Academy of Nutrition Dietetics, and Extension Educator in Family and Consumer Sciences.
