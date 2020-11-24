It looks like Loudoun County may soon have a new Tarver King restaurant on its map.
The award-winning chef from the renowned Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville announced several weeks ago that he is pursuing a destination restaurant on Old Waterford Road in Paeonian Springs.
King, along with business partners Gavin and Emily Long and his sous chef Nathan Shapiro, have bought the 17-acre Waverly Farm, originally built in the 1700s. They are planning to open the culinary experience and bed and breakfast in summer 2021.
“I’m really excited about this. I’ve been hoping for and dreaming about this my whole life. It’s like winning the lottery to be honest,” King said recently.
A barn on the property will be converted to serve as the restaurant space, while the main house will be used for the B&B.
Paeonian Springs in western Loudoun County was historically known for providing spring water that possessed healing properties. As such, King said the property will serve as “a place of healing.”
The acclaimed chef said the original restorative springs are still flowing and the water will be used in his cooking. Expansive gardens will be used for foraging.
“Every window in the home overlooks a garden, and there is always something in bloom from March until November,” he said.
King, the RAMMY Restaurant Association Metropolitan (Washington) Chef of the Year in 2017, left Patowmack Farm at the start of October. He has also been a finalist for Best Chef in the Mid-Atlantic from the James Beard Foundation.
At Patowmack Farm, King was known for using organic ingredients from the on-site farm and local region.
Patowmack has largely halted operations due to the pandemic but according to the restaurant’s website it hosts small dinner parties and special events, including corporate dinners, birthdays, rehearsal dinners, weddings and holiday or other celebrations, with a minimum of 10 guests. Patowmack is also hosting its annual Feast in the Forest Thanksgiving meal both in-house and takeout and holding its annual cookie exchange.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.