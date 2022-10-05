A lot happens under the soaring ceiling of the Philadelphia Wholesale Produce Market, a cathedral of fruits and vegetables. Roughly $1.5 billion’s worth of produce passes through this 550,000-square-foot cooler in a year, from everyday items like avocados and oranges to relative rarities like green almonds and quenepas. Trucks start unloading in the wee hours of the morning, bringing shipments from growers of all sizes, locally and abroad, destined for supermarkets, restaurants, and bodegas in Philly and beyond.

With all that food, it’s inevitable some will go to waste. Produce might not meet a buyer’s size/shape/color expectations, or someone overstocked and couldn’t off-load the excess, or boxes in a pallet were damaged. In many instances, the produce is perfectly good, but the vendor can’t find a home for it fast enough, so it winds up in the trash — much like an overlooked bag of arugula in your home refrigerator.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription