The debate over whether pineapple belongs on pizza is staler than a three-day-old Dominos slice. For evidence of just how long this great national conversation has been going on, check out the finale of Netflix’s nostalgia-heavy, 1980s-set “Stranger Things,” in which a stoner pizza delivery guy tries to sell a skeptical teenager on its merits, or at least the virtue of keeping an open mind. “Try before you deny,” he advises, like a Reagan-era sage.

Not that the matter is settled, but after all these years, can’t we agree that it’s time to move on? Because there’s a new, potentially divisive pie making its way onto menus around the country that deserves our attention instead: Ladies and gentlemen of the social media debate stage, I give you pickle pizza. Discuss.

