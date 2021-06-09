Memorial Day Weekend traditionally marks the beginning of the entire summer recreational season. After more than a year of social isolation, people are more than excited about getting together with family and friends. Picnics are an inexpensive option, and you can skip the cleaning tasks required for in-home parties.
Frederick County offers a vast array of choices: state parks, historical battlefields, Cunningham Falls, the C&O Canal, the Appalachian Trail, Baker Park.
Frederick County Parks and Recreation offers an interactive map of 23 trails in the county and 36 picnic shelters at https://maps.fred erickcoun tymd.gov/ parksan drecre ation. Online reservations can be made online to reserve a spot, although facilities cannot be reserved more than 365 days in advance and must be made at least three days in advance.
Here are some tips to keep food safe for your picnic.
PACKING POINTERS
• Start with cold food; pack straight from the refrigerator or freezer.
• Pack all food in clean plastic wrap or sandwich bags.
• Use an insulated cooler, if you have one.
• Include a cold source in the cooler or picnic basket, such as commercial ice packs or homemade packs (place ice cubes in a plastic bag, then wrap the bag in foil); make sandwiches ahead, freeze them, and place frozen sandwiches in the cooler or bag (simple sandwiches freeze best — try sliced meat or poultry, cheese or peanut butter — and will thaw by lunchtime); freeze small cans or boxes of juice, yogurt or applesauce; cold fruit
• Place lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise in separate containers and add them to sandwiches just before eating.
• Pack cold infant formula in an insulated cooler with a source to keep it cold.
• Keep hot foods hot with a thermos or insulated dish.
AT THE PICNIC
• If running water is not available, bring soap, paper towels, hand sanitizer or moist towelettes. This will help keep your hands clean throughout the day, especially after handling any raw meat or poultry.
• Keep the cooler in the shade. Don’t leave it in direct sunlight or in the trunk of the car.
• Keep the lid on the cooler, and avoid frequent openings.
• Add more ice if it begins to melt.
• In hot weather, food should not sit out for more than an hour. USDA 2-Hour Food Safety Rule states that perishable food should not be kept at room temperature longer than two hours.
• Serve food quickly from the cooler.
• Serve small portions so the food doesn’t stay out of the cooler too long.
IF YOU PLAN TO PREPARE FOOD AT THE SITE
• Keep food cold until you’re ready to grill it. Bring a couple of portable coolers — one for perishable foods and one for beverages — filled with ice. Perishable items like raw chicken, burgers or appetizers like fresh salsa, guacamole or bean salads should be kept at 40 degrees F or below.
• Cook food completely at the picnic site. No partial cooking ahead.
• Cook food thoroughly. Pack your meat thermometer. Checking the temperature is the only way to know if your food is safe to consume. Safe minimum internal temperatures are 145 degrees F with a three-minute rest time for beef, pork, lamb and veal (steaks, roasts and chops); 145 degrees F for fish; 160 degrees F for ground meats (beef, veal, lamb and pork); 165 degrees F for whole poultry, poultry breasts and ground poultry.
• Use a clean plate to serve cooked food.
• Be careful that raw meat juices don’t touch other foods to avoid cross contamination.
Deborah Rhoades, MA, RD, FAND, is a licensed Registered Dietitian, Fellow of the Academy of Nutrition Dietetics, and Extension Educator in Family and Consumer Sciences.
