Potbelly Sandwich Shop will develop 15 new shops over the next eight years in Maryland, including Frederick County.
New shops will also be built in Calvert, Charles, Montgomery, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s and Washington counties, according to a news release from the company.
It will also refranchise 12 existing locations in the state, the release said.
A specific location in Frederick County hasn’t been found yet, Potbelly spokesperson Sophia Nelson said.
The Potbelly Corporation finalized the 27-shop agreement with Potbelly’s founder, Bryant Keil, and his son, Hampden Keil, on Wednesday. The agreement gives Bryant Keil exclusive territory rights of the shops in Maryland, the release said.
Since Keil purchased the first Potbelly in Chicago, the brand has expanded to more than 425 locations across the U.S.
In the long term, Potbelly hopes to reach 2,000 stores in the next 10 years, with 85% of them being franchises.
Friends, don’t patronize chain businesses. These abominations are economic vacuums that extract wealth from a community & deposit them elsewhere. Frederick has a number of locally owned sandwich shops…support your local businesses.
