food-shortcuts

Puff pastry sheets, peeled garlic, sliced cheese and pizza dough.

 Rey Lopez for The Washington Post.

I recently wrote about store-bought shortcuts that I think aren’t as good as what you can do at home — times when just a little extra effort and time can make a difference. Now I’m taking the flip side, sharing recommendations from me and my colleagues for items where, as Ina Garten is famous for opining, store-bought is fine.

Sliced cheese. As I mentioned in my previous piece, store-bought shredded cheese is often coated with anti-caking ingredients that can prevent you from getting smooth and creamy results in certain dishes. That’s not the case with sliced cheese, which often employs paper in between slices to prevent them from sticking to each other. You can buy sliced cheese, including cheddar, provolone, low-moisture mozzarella and Swiss, in packages or from the deli counter, where you can choose your desired thickness. I especially appreciate ultrathin slices, which I’d never achieve at home. I like to pile them into sandwiches or drape them on top of warm sausage sandwiches.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription