Calling all pumpkin lovers!

Show us what you’ve got by submitting your best pumpkin-based recipe to the first ever Great Gaithersburg Pumpkin-Off for your chance to be named the Great Pumpkin of Gaithersburg. The winner will receive a Gaithersburg prize package, a blue ribbon and the title of “Great Gaithersburg Pumpkin-Off Champion.”

The Pumpkin-Off Baking Challenge is open to adults age 18 and older and must be able to bring their finished dish to the Casey Farmers Market on Oct. 7.

Find the entry form and complete rules, judging criteria and regulations by visiting http://gburg.md/PumpkinEntry. Email LetsCook@gaithersburgmd.gov with any questions. Recipes may be sweet or savory and prepared by baking (muffins, pies, etc.) or cooking (curries, pastas, etc.).

Recipe submissions are due by Sept. 10, and finalists will be announced on Sept. 24. Finalists will present their pumpkin-based recipes at the Casey Farmers Market on Oct. 7 for recipe tasting and judging, and then a winner will be announced.

Hang on to your favorite cookie recipes for the Great Gaithersburg Cookie-Off. Cookie recipe submissions will be due on Oct. 29, and finalists will be announced on Nov. 5.

For more information, visit gaithersburgmd.gov, or call 301-258-6366.

