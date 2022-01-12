A great way to add flavor to a pasta dish is to toast the noodles in oil, which brings out nutty notes that add complexity to the final result. And a great example of this lesson is sopa seca, which translates to “dry soup” from the Spanish.
This Mexican dish typically features broken, thin noodles that are toasted, then cooked with broth and tomatoes. The noodles absorb the liquid, yielding pasta that is “dry,” but rich with the flavors of soup. And the toasted pasta creates a rich, nutty flavor foundation and a unique texture for the finished dish.
For the version in our book, “Milk Street Tuesday Nights,” which limits recipes to 45 minutes or less, we opted to use butternut squash instead of tomatoes. The squash adds a pleasing sweetness and pairs nicely with the seasonings, transforming the dish into a hearty meal for fall or winter.
Avocado and queso fresco contribute a creaminess that goes nicely with the toothsome pasta, and cilantro and lime juice balance the nuttiness of the pasta. Though this recipe uses chicken broth, switching to vegetable will make it vegetarian — and just as good.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.