I’ve served as food critic for the New-Post for almost a year now, and one thing I’ve noticed while eating my way through the county is that there is a surprising amount of seafood available.
Sure, we’re in Maryland and we love crabs but I’m talking about seafood in general — mussels, clams, scallops, shrimp, squid, varieties of fish. It’s surprising to me because it’s not like Frederick County is an hour away from the shore.
We’re pretty landlocked — some of us are even up in the mountains.
Therefore, when I perused over the menu of Fratelli’s Italian & Seafood restaurant in Middletown, I was a little surprised to see just how many dishes incorporated seafood.
Granted, I don’t know how fresh or frozen this seafood is, but just the pure access to it in such a small town and county is interesting.
Fratelli’s has two locations, one in Middletown and another in Carroll County. The Middletown location opened one year ago.
You really should only go to Fratelli’s if you like Italian cuisine and seafood. Yes, there are non-seafood items on the menu but I think you would be missing out if you didn’t try at least one thing that had a little shrimp on it.
Speaking of shrimp, to start out your meal I highly suggest ordering the Fire Cracker Shrimp Flatbread.
It’s practically a piece of Margherita pizza with a big old shrimp on it – and it’s delicious.
The shrimp are huge and plump. One shrimp covers one piece of flatbread and it’s doused with the restaurant’s signature version of a Fra Diavolo sauce. Fra Diavolo translated literally means “Devil Brother” in Italian and the sauce is usually tomato-based with chili pepper.
I didn’t get as much heat as I would have liked from Fratelli’s version but it was still excellent over the shrimp. You will also be able to find the sauce in many of Fratelli’s pasta dishes.
Although the shrimp for the flatbread was huge, I noticed while eating it that with one bite you tend to take in the entire shrimp and are left with a plain piece of flatbread to finish. It would be nice, I think, to have two smaller shrimp on one piece of flatbread to guarantee that diners are getting a little taste of the sea in most of their bites.
If you’re more of a crab person than other types of seafood, Fratelli’s has what they call their “award-winning” crab cakes.
According to the menu, Fratelli’s crab cakes have been voted the “Best Crab Cakes” in Carroll County from 2013 to 2018.
I think I’ve written before that this job has forced me to eat more crab cakes than ever before, so I like to think I have some ingrained knowledge now of what constitutes a good crab cake.
Fratelli’s were good, but not the best I’ve ever had. They were big and meaty and lumpy but lacked flavor. This is where many crab cakes fall short for me. They can have absolutely no filler, but if they’re bland, what’s the point?
Yes, you want to taste the crab but there needs to be just a touch of seasoning to draw out the sweet flavor of the meat, and Fratelli’s didn’t have that. There was some lemon juice but I don’t want to have to keep squeezing lemon over every bite I take.
If you don’t like seafood at all, I highly suggest a unique menu item that Fratelli’s serves that I think may be easily overlooked – the “Pork Shank Osso Buco.”
Quick Italian cuisine lesson – Ossobuco is a specialty dish of Lombardy, a region in Northern Italy, the capital of which is Milan.
Traditionally, Ossobuco is made with veal shanks braised in white wine and broth. It’s usually cooked for at least one to two hours so that the meat becomes incredibly tender and is practically falling off the bone.
Fratelli’s uses pork shank in place of veal and it’s so large it should last you for at least two meals. It was incredibly savory and hearty with a hint of warm spices and tang.
The meat wasn’t as tender as I would have liked, it wasn’t falling off the bone and was a little dry in certain spots, but the flavor of the sauce made up for it.
Served alongside some warm and comforting garlic mashed potatoes, wild mushrooms and spinach, the meal would best be eaten in the colder months next to a fireplace.
For dessert try the chocolate and peanut butter cake. Rich, fudgy, moist chocolate cake with beautiful ribbons of peanut butter throughout each slice. It’s decadent and mouth-watering.
Overall, I was both delighted and disappointed with the food served at Fratelli’s. They employed certain aspects of their dishes very well but fell incredibly short on others, including the side salad and breadsticks, both of which were subpar.
The bread was warm and doughy and smelled like garlic but tasted bland. The salad seemed like it had been thrown together with no care as a way to get as much food out onto diners’ tables as possible.
For the most part though, Fratelli’s does do seafood well, and if you’re looking for something other than a crab cake it might just be worth a trip up the Catoctin Mountains.
Katryna Perera is the food reporter and critic for the Frederick News-Post. A longtime “food enthusiast” she has taken cooking classes both domestically and internationally and is continuously following food trends and restaurant openings. She also briefly studied food reporting while attending Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism.
Follow Katryna Perera on Twitter: @katrynajill; on Instagram: @kjp_eats.
