For the past week, I spent some time eating at a little bistro on the eastern edge of the county. Technically, if you really want to talk about semantics, I parked in Frederick County but ate in Carroll County.
Herein lies the daily struggle for residents of Mount Airy. The town is famously called the “Four-County Area” as parts of it belong to Frederick, Carroll, Montgomery and Howard counties.
On South Main Street, the location of Concetta’s Main Street Bistro, one side of the street belongs to Frederick and the other belongs to Carroll. Concetta’s lies on the Carroll County side.
The bistro, just like the town it’s in, seems to be a hodgepodge of identities. It’s small with a few dine-in tables and the space reminds one of a diner, deli, café and bistro all together. It’s an open-air kitchen right in the center and customers can watch their sandwiches being made practically right before their eyes. But the overall feel, is that Concetta’s is homey. It still holds that small-town feel where one can quickly and easily become a regular.
The menu is short but holds a lot of variety. Concetta’s serves breakfast all day — which is always a plus in my book — as well as a multitude of salads and hot and cold sandwiches.
During my first visit to the bistro, I decided to stop in for lunch. My guest ordered the Muffalata Sub while the BBQ Shrimp Guacamole BLT immediately caught my eyes.
So many different things going on in one sandwich, I was incredibly curious. There was no way this sandwich could work, I thought.
First you have barbecue sauce, which tends to be the overarching flavor in any dish that holds it. Then you got guacamole, which brings in a Latin American flair. Then bacon, lettuce, tomato, and I assumed mayonnaise since that is what traditionally holds a BLT together. And then you throw some seafood on top of all that and serve it on a ciabatta roll!
No way, I thought, there is just no way this sandwich works.
My mind was changed in one bite.
It was like summer in a sandwich. Every single warm-month flavor that you crave piled into one incredibly delicious sandwich. There is a sweet-tang from the barbecue sauce, creamy freshness from the guac, saltiness from the BLT, and that sweet-coastal flavor from the shrimp. The flavors all worked so incredibly and surprisingly well together. Not to mention some perfect ciabatta – crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside. I’m not sure if this combination has ever been thought up before, but if it hasn’t Concetta’s deserves some sort of prize just for this sandwich.
Looking at their menu, it’s evident that the Mount Airy bistro attempts to be different, but what makes their food great is that they know where the line is between being unique and overdoing things.
Take their Muffalata Sub for example. It’s essentially a classic Italian sub, but instead of a typical mayonnaise or vinaigrette dressing, Concetta’s lathers on a roasted red pepper, green olive, basil and garlic spread, bringing the sandwich up a notch. Can the spread sometimes be a little overpowering? Sure. But for the most part, it accompanies the meat, which is very fresh and thinly sliced, and brings out all the Italian flavors you want in such a sub.
Concetta’s also highly excels in their breakfast menu. I carried out breakfast for myself and two guests one Sunday morning and was delighted by the result.
I tried their French Toast Sandwich, which is essentially a bacon, egg and cheese on French toast. It’s served with a side of syrup and as you can imagine, dipping the sandwich in the syrup gives you a amazing combination of sweet and salty.
Can’t decide between eggs and French toast or pancakes? This is the sandwich for you.
I was also impressed by Concetta’s Florentine Omelet, which is very simple with just spinach and feta cheese. What I loved about it was that there was so much flavor with just three ingredients and the omelet was not dry. The eggs were fluffy and soft.
Their Steak and 2 Eggs platter was also enjoyable. The steak was two thin rounds but was so tender and juicy even after being carried out. The steak had some simple seasoning on it, which I loved because you really got to experience the flavors of the meat itself.
There was one breakfast item, though, that I didn’t get to try and had been wanting to – the cream chipped beef.
Every time I called Concetta’s I asked if this menu item was available and every time, they told me they were sold out.
It was disappointing but it makes me think this cream chipped beef must be a hot commodity, so if you visit one day that it’s available, I suggest going for it.
Concetta’s has been serving Mount Airy since 2008 and serves good old comfort food, sometimes with a twist. Based on the week I spent dining there I do not expect them to ever go out of style.
It’s one of the places that could keep their menu the same for the next 10 years and will always have an influx of customers, because what they do, they do very well.
Katryna Perera is the food reporter and critic for the Frederick News-Post. A longtime “food enthusiast” she has taken cooking classes both domestically and internationally and is continuously following food trends and restaurant openings. She also briefly studied food reporting while attending Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism.
Follow Katryna Perera on Twitter:
@katrynajill; on Instagram: @kjp_eats.
