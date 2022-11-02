FOOD-PANCAKES
While not unthinkable, peanut butter is an unconventional pancake ingredient. But what makes these peanut butter pancakes noteworthy isn’t the recipe itself, but who wrote it down and presumably made it for her family: Rosa Parks.

The first thing I associate with Parks is the Montgomery bus boycott that spurred the civil rights movement. “Her courageous act is now American legend. She is a staple of elementary school curricula and was the second-most popular historical figure named by American students in a survey,” professor and author Jeanne Theoharis wrote in The Washington Post. Unfortunately, that is the only thing some know of the historic activist. But she was “a lifelong activist who had been challenging white supremacy for decades before she became the famous catalyst for the Montgomery bus boycott.”

