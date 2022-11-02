While not unthinkable, peanut butter is an unconventional pancake ingredient. But what makes these peanut butter pancakes noteworthy isn’t the recipe itself, but who wrote it down and presumably made it for her family: Rosa Parks.
The first thing I associate with Parks is the Montgomery bus boycott that spurred the civil rights movement. “Her courageous act is now American legend. She is a staple of elementary school curricula and was the second-most popular historical figure named by American students in a survey,” professor and author Jeanne Theoharis wrote in The Washington Post. Unfortunately, that is the only thing some know of the historic activist. But she was “a lifelong activist who had been challenging white supremacy for decades before she became the famous catalyst for the Montgomery bus boycott.”
In addition, Parks was a daughter, sister, wife, seamstress, seasoned home cook and so much more. It can be easy to forget that seemingly larger-than-life figures such as Parks also sent Christmas cards, renewed driver’s licenses and made breakfast, but the Rosa Parks Papers at the Library of Congress paint a fuller picture of her life, and this recipe for what she named “featherlite” pancakes is just one example. The fact that it’s written on the back of a bank envelope is evidence of her relatability — I’ve written all sorts of notes, messages and, yes, recipes on the backs of envelopes — but the manuscript also speaks to her connection to her birthplace and the struggles she faced because of her activism.
This is the sole recipe among the approximately 10,000 documents and photographs in the collection. However, Parks wrote of cooking in a manuscript she titled “Early childhood incidents and experiences”: “I learned to cook by observing my grandmother and could prepare a simple meal almost as soon as I was tall enough to see the stovetop.” As an adult, she never had children, but she would cook Sunday dinners for her 13 nieces and nephews. And in the book “Our Auntie Rosa,” her family shared recipes their aunt prepared for them, including cornbread silver dollar griddle cakes, succotash, chicken and dumplings, fruit compote, and lemonade.
The griddle cakes make these pancakes not seem out of place. But where did the peanut butter come in?
“The thing that I thought about was the connection to Alabama,” said the collection’s curator, Adrienne Cannon. Parks was born in Tuskegee, where George Washington Carver conducted his research on peanuts, and peanuts are one of the most valuable crops in the state to this day. “I think even beyond that, the deeper connection that peanuts have with Africa,” Cannon said. (Peanuts came to North America alongside enslaved African people.) “When I looked at that recipe, I thought to myself that there’s something that is sort of quintessentially African American and African about this addition of peanut butter in these pancakes.”
The envelope that contains the recipe is from a bank in Detroit, which helps to somewhat narrow down when it was written. Parks and her husband moved to Motor City in 1957 because they “could not find any sort of gainful employment in Montgomery, Ala.,” Cannon said, and the bank the envelope is from didn’t open until 1970. “Parks was frugal. She habitually recycled materials, including jars and aluminum foil and bags and assorted pieces of paper. She did so because she struggled with poverty through most of her life.”
