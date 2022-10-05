I visited a Peruvian restaurant years ago to try its famous roasted chicken (which was excellent), but the dish that captivated me that night, which I have been reflecting on ever since, was the appetizer. It was half an avocado still in its peel, filled with a mound of shrimp salad studded with corn, tomatoes and onion, and smothered in the most mouthwatering cilantro-lime sauce. The sauce was different from the aji verde at the table (which, too, was excellent) — it was brighter with lots of lime and a gentle touch of heat, so there was no need to hold back spooning it over everything. I couldn't get enough of it.
Here, I turned the unforgettable flavors on that plate into a complete, stunning tower of a meal. For the creamy base layer, I unleashed the avocado from its shell, simply mashing it onto the plate, making it easy to pile high with corn, tomatoes and onion. I used cooked, fresh corn — which I am always looking to make the most of this time of year — but frozen and thawed works, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.