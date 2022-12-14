For the first six years of its existence, Cafe Bueno occupied a small storefront location in a shopping center along Frederick’s East Street. About four years ago, the restaurant moved to its current location in a standalone building just down the street, at the corner of North East and East Fourth streets. But the restaurant’s menu still reflects co-owner Francisco Cisneros’ background in the Oaxaca region of Mexico. Choices range from quesadillas, which include cheese, veggies and pico or a choice of meats, to taco or fajita salads with steak, chicken, al pastor, pork or shrimp. Tacos come prepared either Mexican or American style. They also serve torta sandwiches, fajita platters, burritos and a variety of desserts.
255 E. Fourth St., Frederick
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday
Price: Entrees range from quesadillas from $8.99 to $17.99
Co-owner Heather Goddard recommends: Oaxaca-style chicken tacos. Marinated white meat chicken cut by hand and grilled to order. While the chicken itself is not spicy, Goddard said, the tacos come served with a choice of in-house verde (mild), chipotle (medium) or habanero (hot) sauces. The tacos can be ordered in either a Mexican preparation (a corn tortilla with onions and cilantro and lime) or Americana style (lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream). They come with rice and beans on the side. They make their beans fresh every day, and the Mexican-style red rice is cooked with tomato and garlic.
