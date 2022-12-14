BG Cafe Beuno
For the first six years of its existence, Cafe Bueno occupied a small storefront location in a shopping center along Frederick’s East Street. About four years ago, the restaurant moved to its current location in a standalone building just down the street, at the corner of North East and East Fourth streets. But the restaurant’s menu still reflects co-owner Francisco Cisneros’ background in the Oaxaca region of Mexico. Choices range from quesadillas, which include cheese, veggies and pico or a choice of meats, to taco or fajita salads with steak, chicken, al pastor, pork or shrimp. Tacos come prepared either Mexican or American style. They also serve torta sandwiches, fajita platters, burritos and a variety of desserts.

Cafe Bueno

