Baking gourmet pound cakes started as a pandemic hobby for Priscilla Myles, then kicked up a notch in the summer of 2022 when she started baking out of a commercial kitchen off of East Second Street in Frederick. Now, Priscilla's Pound Cakes has a well-manicured website displaying a colorful array of pound cakes made from her grandmother's recipes. One of those cakes, Ella's Classic Cream Cheese Pound Cake, is named in honor of her grandmother and represents one of those foundational recipes. "I've been baking since I was child," Myles said, "My dad always told me he enjoyed my pound cakes and said they reminded him of his mother's, so I just continued to work on that recipe and then add different flavors and develop from there." Her rum cake is reminiscent of a popular Jamaican dessert called black cake and is inspired by Myles' Jamaican roots, though her version is more vanilla-based and is baked with far less rum, Myles joked. Other cakes, like her Pumpkin Spice Pound Cake and Gingerbread Pound Cake, are infused with seasonal ingredients. Myles says that all of her pound cakes are baked fresh, and her website allows customers to put orders in 72 hours in advance so she can plan for their pick up or delivery when the cakes are at their best.
popular spotlight
Signature Dish: Priscilla's Pound Cakes
Priscilla Myles, of Priscilla's Pound Cakes, stands next to a rum cake on Jan. 23.
Emmett Gartner
