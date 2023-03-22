Signature Dish-Truth and Beauty
Owner and chef Doug Vaira poses for a portrait at Truth and Beauty in downtown Frederick on March 9.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

What do the poem “Ode on a Grecian Urn,” from 19th-century English poet John Keats, and a stroll along Carroll Creek have in common? They both end with “truth and beauty.” The final lines of the poem include those words. Our local version involves stopping by Truth and Beauty Bar and Kitchen, which offers American fare with a creative twist. Truth and Beauty is chef Doug Vaira’s third restaurant. He opened two other casual American restaurants along West Virginia’s eastern panhandle. Living in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, Frederick was always his hangout place on days off. His appreciation for the community was a major factor in his decision to open Truth and Beauty when a space became available. “I like the vibe. I like the people,” Vaira said. “It’s a good, close-knit community, and the businesses all seem to support one another.” The name for the restaurant came from Keats’ masterpiece. The bar and kitchen offers a lunch menu with sandwiches and entrees like shrimp and grits and chicken pot pie, as well as a dinner menu with a blackened catfish, an Asian grilled hanger steak and pan-seared salmon. The menus are complemented with an assortment of beer, wine and other alcoholic drinks. “The world just needs a little bit of truth and beauty right now,” Vaira said.

Truth and Beauty Bar and Kitchen

The shrimp and grits dish at Truth and Beauty in downtown Frederick. The dish includes cheddar grits, tomato, red pepper, corn, andouille sausage, over-easy egg and shrimp.

