Dear Cabbage,
I apologize for not realizing your full potential all these years. You have been a faithful staple, staying firm in slaws, adding a spray of color to salads, and supplely wrapping the meat and rice for my family’s stuffed cabbage for generations. I also know about your many benefits as a health-protective cruciferous vegetable.
But I have never really seen you until now. I always took you for basic, second-class even, but now I understand how glorious you can be. I finally discovered that when cut into wedges, browned in a skillet, then oven-braised until meltingly tender and caramelized, you become truly, compellingly luxurious.
I can imagine endless variations of braising liquids and seasonings that would work well using this technique, but this combination of sautéed onion and garlic coax out your earthy sweetness while caraway seeds and apple cider vinegar disrupt it with just the right notes.
Crowned with dollops of creamy yogurt and fresh dill fronds, you are splendid like this, served right out of the skillet, drizzled with the thickened pan juices. Plated as a vegetarian entree with a hunk of bread, or alongside roasted chicken, you are, finally, the dish that gets the accolades.
Cabbage, now that I have seen what you are capable of, I promise I will never look at you with anything less than wonder again.
Sincerely,
Ellie
