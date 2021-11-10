When I flipped open the cookbook “One Pan, One Meal” (Hamlyn, November 2021), the first thing I read were several bold sentences in the introduction. Elena Silcock wrote: “I don’t want to have to wash up more than absolutely necessary. ... I don’t want to be stressed. ... I don’t want to have to buy a lot of ingredients.”
Sound familiar? It’s a refrain I sometimes hear from readers if I suggest a recipe that calls for several pans or if the ingredient list goes beyond their comfort zone. There is a place for such recipes, of course. Some of us want to try new-to-us spices or ingredients and we’re eager to explore various cooking techniques, but on a weeknight after a long day of work or school, I get it. Sometimes I am thinking those very same things as I head into the kitchen.
I am not going to tell you that this skillet lasagna is as delicious as the classic layered, baked casserole, but on a busy weeknight it satisfied a craving for that dish, and it did so in one pan. Yes, it has a dozen ingredients, if you count the oil, garlic, salt and pepper, but you should have those in your pantry, right?
You whip it up on the stovetop in about 40 minutes, which is less time than it takes to bake my favorite lasagna — and that doesn’t include all the usual prepping of all its components.
You must have a large, nonstick skillet where, in hot oil, you fry the zucchini until golden with nutmeg and garlic. You whisk together the sauce, a mixture of cream cheese, heavy cream, Parmesan, lemon zest and water, in a bowl and pour that over the vegetables and heat until it starts to bubble. Then, you add handfuls of fresh spinach and basil and stir and cook until it wilts.
The dry lasagna noodles go in next: You break them in three or four pieces and slip them in, making sure they are fully submerged, cover and cook until they get soft. Then you must stir them, tucking sauce and vegetables between the layers so they don’t stick together. Finally, the whole thing simmers until the sauce is as thick as you like.
Slip a bottle of pinot grigio in the refrigerator before you get started and whip up a salad as the dish simmers on the stove.
Silcock, who is from Britain, wrote: “One of my pals has made this dish almost weekly since I gave her the recipe. It was inspired by the flavors of a spinach and cream cheese pasta from a Jamie Oliver book I loved when I was first learning to cook.”
I can understand that. I’ll make it again myself because it is so easy, delivers rich flavor and because, now that I have the liquid-to-pasta ratio, I can adjust the ingredients to suit what I have on hand or what is in season.
I might use spinach or whole wheat pasta, a different squash or try asparagus. My husband suggested browning some sausage before the zucchini for a meatier dish. Instead of spinach, you could use spring greens or de-stemmed kale, Silcock noted, adding that if you have mascarpone, use it in place of the cream cheese for a bit more tang.
“One Pan, One Meal” is a great starter cookbook because it includes tips for stocking the pantry and gathering only the essential cooking tools. The 85 recipes are right up a harried cook’s alley. You may see another recipe from it in this column, as I cook my way through it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.