Evi Aki will never forget her first visit to Nigeria at age 10. “My earliest memory is seeing all the suya carts lined up on the street; the smells, the smoke,” Aki, who grew up in Chicago and Atlanta and writes the blog Ev’s Eats, says of that trip to Otu, Nigeria, with her Nigerian-born parents. “Every vendor calling out, beckoning, telling you that their suya is the best. Hundreds of sticks of meat turning over smoky grills, the spice filling the air.”
In her cookbook, “Flavors of Africa,” Aki describes suya as “the epitome of Nigerian street food.” To make it, thin ribbons of beef are threaded onto skewers, coated in a punchy spice mixture and grilled until lightly charred.
Every cook’s spice blend is different, but yaji or suya spice is based on ground nuts, usually peanuts. The nuts give the blend a lot of texture, and their fat enhances the other flavors in the mixture, which often include ground ginger, cayenne, black or white pepper, as well as granulated garlic and onion. Crushed bouillon cubes may be added for even more flavor.
Though suya is usually made from meat, suya spice works just as well as a coating for cubes of eggplant, zucchini and firm tofu. It’s great on whole or filleted fish or chicken pieces, too, before grilling or roasting.
Aki’s suya spice mixture starts with ground, roasted almonds, a nod to the fact that she’s now based in Los Angeles. “I like to use almond flour, because I like the taste of it,” Aki says, noting that she has also made the spice blend with ground cashews and peanuts. She pairs the almonds with a generous amount of cayenne, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, white pepper and a chicken bouillon cube — Aki says the Knorr chicken cubes labeled “the taste Nigerians prefer” are her go-to.
The smoked paprika in Aki’s recipe is a clever touch that means you don’t need a grill to make suya at home. Roasted in a hot oven, the skewers will cook evenly all around. As the paprika and cayenne start to sizzle around the meat, they’ll fill your kitchen with the smells Aki remembers from her childhood: smoky and spicy and almost overwhelming with flavor.
Suya is not for those who prefer delicate, subtle flavors. I made it on a hot day and served it with a frothy blend of coconut milk, lime juice and date syrup, poured over crushed ice. That’s not traditional, but the tomato and onion salad is, and it helps cut some of the heat, too. No street vendor worth their salt would make a tame suya, but that’s the beauty of home cooking: Even if you don’t eat chiles, there are ways to tweak this recipe to suit a variety of tastes and dietary requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.