Among the 18 restaurants offering special fixed menus for Frederick Restaurant Week, South Mountain Ice Cream Shop on Carroll Creek is the only one focusing solely on one of the most fun meals of the day: dessert.
The shop will offer a three-course dessert to customers beginning Wednesday, March 9. Between noon and 8 p.m., diners can pay $25 for the dessert menu, which the shop’s chef designed for two people to share.
“We don’t think anyone’s done an all-dessert menu before [for Restaurant Week], at least not that we know of, so we thought it might be a good opportunity to do something different than everybody else,” said Brad Shortt, manager of the ice cream shop in downtown Frederick, which opened in the spring of 2021. “We’re still celebrating Restaurant Week and giving people a place to go after they’ve already eaten dinner.”
Each course of the meal gives diners a choice between a few items, all of which are simple enough for the kitchen to easily prepare ahead of time. This way, the Ice Cream Shop can make the dining experience as quick and seamless as possible.
The three-course dessert will begin with a chocolate charcuterie board. Diners can choose four items from a selection of 10, including handcrafted truffles, coconut macaroons, nougat and caramel.
The second course gives diners a choice between a slice of carrot cake or an apple tart, both made with local ingredients.
For the third and final course, diners can choose between a premium ice cream sundae specially designed for Restaurant Week, an ice cream flight (a tasting of four flavors) and an ice cream sandwich.
The third course is an unofficial collaboration with Frederick Social, the pour-your-own venue that recently opened next to South Mountain Ice Cream Shop. Frederick Social will recommend alcoholic beverages that pair well with South Mountain’s ice cream flavors.
“We’re definitely encouraging people, once you’ve got your third course and you’ve paid up, you can take your ice cream across the hall and if you want to hang out there, get some alcohol to pair with it,” Shortt said.
The collaboration is one of the many benefits South Mountain has reaped since opening its downtown location. In 2019, the creamery opened Hometown Harvest Kitchen, a full-service restaurant at the same location, but rebranded as a standalone ice cream shop in 2021. The company uses the rest of the space to prep their meal delivery boxes, of which the company sends out 400-500 per day.
While Hometown Harvest Kitchen also featured an ice cream shop, Shortt said South Mountain has increased its ice cream sales since rebranding.
“A lot of people are still finding us for the first time because we’ve rebranded, and they walk by and they see ‘South Mountain Ice Cream’ and already know about the brand, so they stop in,” Shortt said. “It’s been good for us.”
Many loyal customers of the brand’s flagship Middletown location love that there’s now an option in downtown Frederick. The ice cream shop also carries South Mountain’s other dairy goods, like milk and butter, convenient for downtown locals.
“When you go out to the farm to get ice cream, you kind of have to make a whole day of it,” Shortt said. “Whereas, we can catch people just walking through the street downtown. They might not know they want ice cream at the time, but they stop in and get some because we’re right here.”
Shortt said South Mountain is using the Restaurant Week menu as a pilot for some of its new products, such as truffles, which they hope to sell more regularly or include in meal boxes. The company is also considering offering a special menu once a month, depending on how Restaurant Week goes.
“I’m just excited to see a bunch of the customers again,” Shortt said. “We’re using this as our kickoff to spring, to get people excited to keep coming out and getting ice cream and other desserts.”
South Mountain Ice Cream Shop is at 50 Citizen’s Way, Suite 101, Frederick. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. To reserve a table at South Mountain Creamery’s downtown location for Restaurant Week, visit southmountaincreamery.com. Call 301-383-8790 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.