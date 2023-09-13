After-school snacks can cater to more than just the kids. A few simple, sophisticated tweaks to classic treats — popcorn and peanut butter cookies — creates snacks everyone will enjoy.
Peanut butter cookies are tasty, but can be one-dimensional and too sweet. Looking for a bit of balance, we were inspired by the wildly popular peanut butter cookies from Falco Bakery in Melbourne, Australia. Their surprise ingredient is brown rice miso, which combats the sweetness of a normal peanut butter cookie and heightens the nuttiness.
Our adaptation substitutes white miso, which is easier to find and adds interesting depth to make the cookies taste full and complex. A sprinkle of turbinado or raw sugar adds a little crunch to the chewy texture for a savory but balanced treat.
Because sodium content varies greatly among brands of miso, look for one with about 300 milligrams per 12 grams of miso (check the nutrition facts on the label). And don't use natural peanut butter. Differences in fat and sugar content brand to brand may impact the cookies' texture and flavor, so regular chunky or crunchy peanut butters such as Skippy or Jif are best.
For another snack, we update simple buttered popcorn using a common South Asian technique to spice it up in about the same time it takes to pop the kernels. Called tarka, it involves blooming herbs and spices in hot fat to add bold flavor and texture to basic dishes, typically sautéed greens, lentil stews and steamed vegetables.
It's also a perfect match for popcorn. The cumin and curry blend in this recipe is bold and savory; if you or your little ones prefer a mixture of sugar and spice, see the spicy-sweet tarka popcorn alternative below. For kids averse to heat, you might want to tone down or eliminate the cayenne pepper.
To make the amount of popcorn called for in these recipes without special equipment, in a large saucepan, combine ⅓ cup popcorn kernels with 1 tablespoon neutral oil. Cover and heat over medium-high until the kernels begin to pop, then reduce to medium and cook, shaking the pan occasionally, until the popping slows to 3 to 4 seconds between bursts.
