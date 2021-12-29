We rarely appreciate cauliflower for what it is. We grill slabs of it and pretend it’s steak. We mash it like potatoes. We even mangle it into pizza crusts.
But cooks around the world, from Greece to Israel to China, have shown us how good it can be. That is, when we stop fussing so much with it.
Roasting it whole with a spice paste slathered all over creates a flavorful browned exterior, with crispy edges that offer textural contrast to the tender interior. And it couldn’t be easier.
For this recipe from the book, “COOKish,” which limits recipes to just six ingredients without sacrificing flavor, flavor inspiration was taken from gobi Manchurian, an Indo-Chinese dish of deep-fried and seasoned cauliflower. It is widely popular partly for its crisp-saucy quality, but also for its addictive savory-sweet spiciness.
A spiced paste made from a few big-flavor pantry ingredients adds plenty of complexity, including the Indian spice blend garam masala, Chinese chili-garlic sauce and — don’t judge — ketchup. The tomato in the ketchup concentrates in the oven for a savory umami boost, and its sugars encourage flavorful browning.
Sliced into wedges and sprinkled with sliced scallions for an allium bite, this cauliflower shows off all the things it can be — naturally sweet and savory, while at once meaty and light.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.