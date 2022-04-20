Classic risotto is made with starchy medium-grain Italian rice. Arborio rice is toasted and then slowly cooked over low heat while broth is ladled into the pan in stages. You need to stir and stir again as the liquid absorbs.
Classic risotto is made with starchy medium-grain Italian rice, such as Arborio or carnaroli. It is toasted then cooked, sometimes slowly, over low heat as broth is ladled into the pan in stages. While the liquid absorbs, the cook stirs, stirs and keeps stirring.
This “risotto,” from our book “COOKish,” which limits recipes to just six ingredients without sacrificing flavor, uses pearl couscous and higher heat to produce “grains” with a rich, creamy consistency.
Much as with rice, stirring releases starch from the couscous that thickens into a creamy sauce, and the “risotto” finishes in the time it takes to cook pasta.
The wheaty flavor of pearl couscous (sometimes called Israeli couscous or ptitim) is a perfect match for grassy, subtly sweet asparagus and the salty, nutty flavor of Parmesan cheese.
We reserve the asparagus stalk and tip pieces separately; they’re added at different times because they cook at slightly different rates. Don’t use especially thick or particularly slender asparagus for this recipe; pencil-sized spears will be perfectly tender when the couscous is done.
