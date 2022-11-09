You know that feeling you get when you sit down at a favorite old restaurant and flip open the menu? You’ve had your favorite dishes so many times, that it feels like you’re about to get together with an old friend.

I experienced that same sort of nostalgia-tinged tummy rumble when I flipped through “The Complete Chinese Takeout Cookbook” by Kwoklyn Wan.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription