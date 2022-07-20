Sweet potato salad with fresh salsa is a thrifty, tasty dish.

Henry Firth and Ian Theasby have a simple answer to the question of how to save money on food: Cook.
In their latest book, “Bosh on a Budget,” the friends behind the blockbuster YouTube, social media and cookbook brand Bosh set out to crush yet another misconception about eating a plant-based — that it’s expensive. In previous best-selling books, they aimed to show readers that vegan cooking doesn’t need to be hard, it doesn’t need to take too much time, and it doesn’t need to be unhealthy. This time, in a work well-timed to the world’s inflation crisis, they want to show that it doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg, either.
But you have to be willing to do a little work. “When you don’t buy the burger patties and the sausages from the chiller aisle and you just focus on veggies and you focus on legumes and grains, you are left with meals that are super nutritious, super delicious and actually super pocket friendly,” Theasby, 37, said in a Zoom interview from the company’s London headquarters.
As Firth, 38, put it, “The nuts and bolts of baking and cooking are affordable. ... Essentially, they’re ingredients. All of that stuff can be bought affordably, particularly if it’s seasonal, particularly if you know where to shop. The problem is when we start buying things in packs or that were made in factories.”
That means, of course, that you need to know what to do with those ingredients when you get home with them — and to have time to do it, too. That’s where the duo’s recipes come in — although they also suggest that everyone be as adept as possible at what they call the “fridge raid”: Open your fridge, see what’s in there — paying particular attention to what needs to be used up soonest — and employ some back-pocket techniques that are adaptable enough to use them.
Theasby and Firth are also big proponents of batch cooking and freezing, gifts to your future self for those nights when you just can’t chop an onion.
“If you’re going to be making like a bowl of Bolognese or a curry or chili on a Monday, if you make four times the amount, then you’ve got food for four times the amount of time,” Theasby says. “You’re saving yourself time, which is the most important resource, but you’re also reducing the amount of waste.”
Plenty of the recipes in their book are just plain good ideas for turning mostly inexpensive ingredients into dishes that taste special, even special enough to serve friends.
That’s the case with this recipe for Sweet Potato Salsa Salad, a bounteous, healthy, hearty dish that belongs at your next picnic, cookout — or really any other party. You roast sweet potatoes for the base and bulk, including unpeeled garlic cloves. You add cherry tomatoes, corn, black beans and bell peppers to the mix, and top the whole shebang with a fresh salsa that uses that roasted garlic plus red onion, jalapeño, lime, cilantro and a single avocado (potentially the priciest ingredient here).
Firth and Theasby say they got inspiration for the dish from Mexican chef Gabriela Cámara’s “MasterClass,” particularly the revelation that salsas are salads. “It’s just a really pleasurable thing to eat because even though it’s one big bowl of salad, every single mouthful is different from the last.”
To me, that’s the quality that elevates this simple — and affordable — recipe into something priceless.
