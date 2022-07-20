VEGGIES

Sweet potato salad with fresh salsa is a thrifty, tasty dish.

 Photo for The Washington Post by Tom McCorkle

Henry Firth and Ian Theasby have a simple answer to the question of how to save money on food: Cook.

In their latest book, “Bosh on a Budget,” the friends behind the blockbuster YouTube, social media and cookbook brand Bosh set out to crush yet another misconception about eating a plant-based — that it’s expensive. In previous best-selling books, they aimed to show readers that vegan cooking doesn’t need to be hard, it doesn’t need to take too much time, and it doesn’t need to be unhealthy. This time, in a work well-timed to the world’s inflation crisis, they want to show that it doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg, either.

