Chewy (or cakey), fudgy, deeply chocolate-y, and preferably crinkly topped, brownies just do it better than any other sweet treat I can think of. As flawless as they are, there’s a little something you can do to make brownies even better. Enter the swirl.
With just a few ingredients and a few minutes, you can add flavor, color and pizazz to the humble (but always fabulous) brownie. Moreover, despite how terrific they look, swirls atop a brownie are super easy to achieve. Here, you’ll not only find swirl technique 101, but also flavor and color variations. Try these and then let them inspire you to come up with your own.
After years of brownie research, I have locked in my preferences: Chewy, crinkly topped brownies are the best brownies. Using both cocoa powder and melted chocolate gives deep flavor and fudginess. And I strongly believe that brownies should be easy to make (one bowl, no stand mixer required). But I do depart from my standard in one major way: Swirled brownies need leavening.
In general, I believe it is a sacrilege to add leavening to brownie batter (as it causes cakiness), but when swirling, I change my tune. The leavening gives the brownies a little lift, which helps them hold their swirl while baking.
Many ingredients can be swirled into brownies, but I’m partial to cream cheese, melted chocolate and nut (or seed) butters. The trick with swirls is to assemble something that is pourable, but not runny, so that when you drizzle or “plop” (it’s a technical, brownie swirling term) the swirl mixture atop your brownie, it stays put until you are ready to drag your skewer or the tip of your paring knife through to create gorgeous, loopy swirls. Creating cream cheese and nut butter swirls calls for the same technique, but melted chocolate swirls are created a little differently.
The recipe below, including these three swirling techniques, is suitable for an 8-inch square baking pan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.