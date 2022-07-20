If you’re always on the lookout for new ways to prepare quick-cooking, frozen fish fillets for weeknight suppers, add this one to your lineup.
Frozen fish are often the most convenient, less expensive and more sustainable way to go, but in my experience, the result can be hit or miss when it comes to the fish’s quality. This recipe offers a little insurance even if your fillet is not optimal.
Here, a generous bath of flavorful olive oil turns a frozen cod fillet into a silky, delicate delight.
The unfussy recipe recalls the classic technique of poaching fish in olive oil over a low, slow heat, but in this case, the fish is dusted with a little cornstarch and placed in an ovenproof pan before a generous mixture of extra-virgin olive oil, lemon juice and garlic is poured over.
You turn the fish to coat it in the oil, sprinkle it with sweet paprika and a bit of cayenne, and roast it at 400 degrees for about 10 minutes, or until it flakes. That’s it, although it could take a touch longer if your fillets are thick.
A nice grassy olive oil penetrates the fillet, but if you prefer to use a more neutral oil, consider adding a bit more garlic or paprika to compensate.
The technique is the thing here, so try it with other white-fleshed fish fillets or salmon as well; and if you’re not a fan of garlic, you can add thinly sliced onions or leeks. In place of the sweet paprika and cayenne pepper, you could sprinkle over your own favorite dry herbs, such as oregano or thyme.
The resulting flavored oil can then be spooned over a grain, pasta or steamed vegetables on the side. We decided on protein-rich tricolor quinoa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.