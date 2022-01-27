When I mentioned to my editor, Joe Yonan, that I was going to write about breakfast tacos, his eyes started to twinkle and his lips turned up into a grand smile. He’s a Texan, after all, and Texans know breakfast tacos. “OK, but have you had a migas breakfast taco?” he asked. We spent the next half-hour talking about migas and chilaquiles, whether a breakfast taco needs eggs to be considered a breakfast taco — more on that in a minute! — and some of his favorite spots to get breakfast tacos in Texas. The conversation ended with us debating the merits of corn vs. flour tortillas as a breakfast taco conduit.
José R. Ralat, author of “American Tacos” and the taco editor at Texas Monthly, regularly writes about breakfast tacos. He has tried to untangle the debate between bacon strips and bits, opined on the brilliance of weenies and eggs, and considered the beauty of a well-made flour tortilla.
“A great breakfast taco is about choice, and Texans have a bounty of choice in regionally distinct options,” Ralat told me, noting that a breakfast taco doesn’t need to contain eggs to be a taco you eat for breakfast. “Traditionally, it begins with a flour tortilla, though corn’s OK, too. They vary in size and thickness, from the nearly translucent, platter-size flour tortillas of Brownsville to the smaller, thick and dusty cushions of San Antonio.”
If you walk into a diner in San Antonio or South Texas — the geographic home of breakfast tacos — the filling options are myriad. Think: the chunky beef stew that is carne guisada or barbacoa or a bone-in pork chop. Saucy chilaquiles or refried beans and brisket.
Mostly, Ralat wants non-Texans to know that breakfast tacos aren’t an Austin thing. “There is no such thing as Austin-style breakfast tacos,” he says. “They come from South Texas towns like Laredo, Brownsville and Corpus Christi, and thrive in all their creative glory in San Antonio. The farther north one travels in the state, the more limited the breakfast taco options.”
Above all, Ralat says a great breakfast taco should be salty, soft and comforting. “The greatest breakfast taco is the one made at home,” he says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.